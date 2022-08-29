"Fighter pay, fighters' political beliefs, Dana White’s attitude" - Fans list issues they have with the UFC on Twitter thread

Dana White and the UFC are at the very top of the combat sports industry. Since becoming the president of the promotion in 2001, White has grown the company to unprecedented levels of commercial success and fame.
With one of the biggest fan followings of any mixed martial arts promotion, fans are bound to have reservations about what the UFC is doing wrong. Ben Davis posed the question to fans on Twitter, asking them to mention their issues with the UFC.
"What are some of your issues with the UFC? [thinking face emoji x3]"
Fans sounded off under the tweet with their grievances. One fan, @DrFreezepop, mentioned a whole list of issues:
"Fighter pay, fighters political beliefs, Dana White’s attitude, fighters health (and insurance), judging (though it’s nowhere near as bad as boxing), and MOST mma fans between the ages of 15 and 30 (just look at twitter comments)."
Check out his tweet below:
Other fans brought up media coverage restrictions, lack of promotion for less popular promotions, and other issues pertaining to fighters:
While fighter pay was a recurring complaint for many fans, one fan also backed the UFC for the work they are doing to put on a show every weekend:
One fan made a joking suggestion about ring girls:
Dana White shuts down questions about fighter pay in the UFC
Dana White recently appeared on an Actually Me segment for GQ Sports. Answering a fan's question about fighter pay being a prominent issue in the UFC, White responded in defense of the company:
"Listen, there aren't too many things you could talk s*** about the UFC, if you look at what we've done with the business in the last 22 years, it's incredible. Never been done ever, the things that we've done in the fight business. You always have to have something to b***h about, I guess."
He then touched specifically on the topic of fighter pay and dismissed any potential changes in that regard:
"Fighters always want to make more money. Boxing is absolutely been destroyed because of money and all things that go on. It's never gonna happen while I'm here. Believe me, these guys get paid what they're supposed to get paid. They eat what they kill. They get a percentage of the pay-per-view buys and the money is spread out amongst all the fighters."
White stated that fair pay was the norm in the UFC and equality was maintained amongst the fighter roster. He also explained how the promotion's commercial success is directly proportionate to what fighters earn.
The president also challenged any who questioned the UFC to model their own promotion according to their fighter pay demands and successfully run a mixed martial arts promotion.
Watch Dana White's appearance on GQ Sports' YouTube channel: