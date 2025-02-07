"Fans literally lost all respect" - UFC light heavyweight laments Alexander Volkanovski being brutally trolled by Ilia Topuria fan at UFC 312 Q&A

Alexander Volkanovski and Ilia Topuria shared a bitter rivalry this past year. The duo faced each other at UFC 298 where Topuria knocked out Volkanovski in the second round to win the bout. A Topuria fan recently trolled 'The Great' in Sydney, Australia during the fighter's interaction ahead of UFC 312, which sparked a reaction from the UFC light heavyweight fighter.

The 36-year-old Australian is yet to receive his rematch for the title. As the bout between them is due to take place anytime soon a fan mocked Volkanovski in the interaction. Freak MMA posted the excerpt of the incident via The Mac Life on Instagram.

"🤯Fan tells Alexander Volkanovski at UFC #312 Fighter Q&A that Ilia Topuria is going to “make you his b*tch”."

Taking note of the trolling, the No. 5-ranked UFC light heavyweight fighter Aleksandar Rakic reacted to the post and wrote:

"Fans literally lost all respect to the fighters. That‘s sad."

Screenshot courtesy: @rakic_ufc's comment on @freak.mma's post on Instagram

The long-time former UFC featherweight champion lost successive fights against Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria via knockouts in his recent two fights. He has remained out of the octagon since February 2024.

Alexander Volkanovski weighs in on Ilia Topuria's desire to fight Islam Makhachev in lightweight division

After having a dominant run as the UFC featherweight champion comprising five title defenses, Alexander Volkanovski dropped the belt to Ilia Topuria at UFC 298. The former champion now wants to run things back with the reigning featherweight titleholder to attempt to reclaim his throne.

'El Matador,' who is riding high with his back-to-back victories against Volkanovski and Max Holloway, has expressed a strong desire to move to the lightweight division and challenge kingpin Islam Makhachev.

'The Great' shared his thoughts on Topuria's plans to fight Makhachev in an interview with Niko Pajarillo of Fox Sports:

"I don't want to get in someone's...I obviously want that fight, so you know it's gonna suck cuz I'd love that's just...If the UFC wants it and he's pushing for it and they can make that happen, alright go on, but if they can't make it happen, stop wasting time."

Check out Alexander Volkanovski's views on Ilia Topuria's potential move to lightweight below (4:52):

