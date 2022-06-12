"You are the greatest" - Fans are loving Danielle Kelly's latest photo dump

ONE Championship's newest grappling superstar Danielle Kelly is getting some love on Instagram after uploading a series of photos that fans from all walks of life are enjoying.

The latest post from the Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt features three images and a video of Kelly putting in some work at the gym, which you can see below:

Fans immediately began pouring on appreciation for Kelly's latest release. One fan simply said:

"You are the greatest"

Another expressed appreciation for Kelly's dedication to becoming one of the best grapplers in the world:

"Always working, always dominating"

Another fan suggested that Kelly is so dedicated to grappling that she sleeps in leggings:

"This woman lives, breathes, and sleeps BJJ. Literally sleeps in leggings for when she rolls in her dreams."

The post, which has over 8,000 likes within 24 hours, shows that fans enjoy Danielle Kelly's body of work and are eagerly anticipating her return to the ONE circle.

The last time we saw Kelly compete was at ONE Championship's 10th-anniversary event ONE X in March. She met Japanese MMA icon Mei Yamaguchi in a submission grappling contest. Though the bout went to a draw, Kelly was dominant throughout and pocketed a $50,000 bonus for her performance.

Danielle Kelly talks about the importance of self respect in achieving your goals

At just 26 years old, Danielle Kelly has already accomplished a lifetime's worth, but the young grappling sensation is just getting started.

On Instagram, Kelly posted a note to her fans discussing the importance of self-respect and valuing one's self in order to reach their full potential.

"If you don’t value yourself , no one will. If you don’t take yourself serious, no one will. If you don’t respect yourself, no one will. There was a time I didn’t take anything serious, especially myself. No one respected me, yes I had gone through rough obstacles but then I told myself I wanted to be something, accomplish my goals and lastly be that person to help others when I can. I had to change one thing and that was me and my mindset."

Kelly said that the change in her mindset was the first step to pushing through obstacles on the way to achieving her goals. While Kelly is grateful for what she has achieved and the support she receives, she still has work to do to get where she wants to be.

"Now, grateful to travel to teach and help others in and outside of jiu-jitsu and compete all over the world. Never thought I would have a packed room full of people wanting to learn from me. It makes me happy I’m getting closer to where I want to be."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far