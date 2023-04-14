Fans marvel at Superbon Singha Mawynn’s smooth striking technique

Former ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn is one of the most technically sound kickboxers you'll ever see. The way he throws his technique is so clean that, even in slow-motion, they're never even an inch off the mark. It is a product of Superbon's years and years of throwing the same techniques smoothly and perfectly.

As the great Bruce Lee once said, "I fear not the man who has practiced 10,000 kicks once, but I fear the man who has practiced one kick 10,000 times."

Superbon Singha Mawynn is the perfect epitome of this famous quote. He proves that ferocity is often a product of simplicity and dedication. In a video posted on Superbon's Instagram account, we saw the Muay Thai legend hit a heavy bag in the gym:

"Roundhouse kick 👣"

There's absolutely no fluff whatsoever in the way the former ONE Championship Muay Thai king throws his strikes. From punches to knee strikes to round-house kicks, you won't see any extra unnecessary movement in his technique.

Fans are all raving about it in the comments section:

Comments on Superbon's training video

@dinoportelli said what's on all our minds:

"So smooth with it 🔥"

@_italia87_ commends how only top-level strikers like Superbon can make amazing things look so easy:

"Makes it look effortless 👏👏"

@limktg_7132, much like all of Superbon Singha Mawynn's fans, is anticipating his return:

"Daily grind! Can’t wait for the comeback! 🇹🇭🥊🔥"

In his last appearance in ONE Championship, Superbon lost his featherweight Muay Thai world title after suffering his first defeat in almost five years. At ONE Fight Night 6, the Thai superstar lost to ONE featherweight kickboxing world Grand Prix champion Chingiz Allazov, who knocked him out in devastating fashion inside two rounds.

Here's to hoping that Superbon Singha Mawynn bounces back stronger and makes a huge splash on his imminent return.

