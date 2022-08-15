"I would bet my life he had to google their names" - Fans mock Jake Paul after he says he would pay for a fight between Chelsea and Tottenham managers Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte

Jake Paul has been the subject of mockery by fans after he commented on the scuffle between Tottenham Hotspur head coach Antonio Conte and Chelsea's Thomas Tuchel.

The 25-year-old is an avid fan of the English Premier League (EPL). He commented on the high octane clash at Stamford Bridge:

"Fear is clear when you don't look at your opponent in their eyes. Tuchel would KO conte and I would pay money to see it."

Fans have reacted to Paul's tweet about the two managers, with one fan joking that the American likely had to google their names:

"I would bet my life he had to google their names"

Another fan also joked that Paul googled the managers but decided to pick Tuchel to win in a fight because he was taller:

"Conte would smoke Tuchel... Jake Paul searched up both names and then seen Tuchels taller and went f*ck it I'll tweet it."

Twitter user @Couch_Investor believes a fight between Conte and Tuchel would draw more pay-per-view buys than any of Jake Paul's boxing bouts:

"More people would pay to see that fight than any of yours"

Check out some of the other fan reactions below:

Jake Paul responds to Dana White's comments on fighter pay in boxing and the UFC

UFC president Dana White recently appeared on GQ's 'Actually Me' segment where he answered multiple fan questions.

One fan asked the 53-year-old for his opinion on the difference between how much the UFC pays its fighters in comparison to boxers. White stated that he believes fighters in his organization are compensated more than fairly.

The UFC president said:

"Boxing has absolutely been destroyed because of money and all the things that go on. It's never gonna happen while I'm here. Believe me, these guys get paid what they're supposed to. They eat what they kill. They get a percentage of the pay-per-view buys. The money is spread out amongst all the fighters."

Jake Paul, who has dissed Dana White on numerous occasions and campaigned for better fighter pay, responded to White's statement:

"If my boss told me I am never getting a raise I would quit and go somewhere that actually values me. Right? But what if ur boss, who has made hundreds of millions from ur hard work told u he’s not increasing ur minimum pay and you’re not able to quit?"

Catch Dana White's GQ interview here:

