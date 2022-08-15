"I would pay money to see it" - Jake Paul weighs in on Premier League scuffle, says Thomas Tuchel would KO Antonio Conte

Jake Paul has shared his thoughts on the post-match scuffle between football managers Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte in the second week of the English Premier League.

Chelsea F.C. and Tottenham Hotspur clashed at Stamford Bridge in a high-octane clash. 'The Blues' were inching closer to a victory after leading 2-1, before ace striker Harry Kane leveled the scores for the visiting team.

Following the final whistle, managers from both clubs engaged in an altercation after Tuchel grabbed Conte's hand in fury.

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul is a football fan, even predicting the season's top 10 in a tweet. Reacting to the scuffle between the top managers, Paul said that he would pay to watch them fight. He also said that he believes Tuchel can knock Conte out in a fight:

"Fear is clear when you don’t look at your opponent in their eyes. Tuchel would KO Conte and I would pay money to see it."

Jake Paul @jakepaul Fear is clear when you don’t look at your opponent in their eyes. Tuchel would KO Conte and I would pay money to see it.



Fear is clear when you don’t look at your opponent in their eyes. Tuchel would KO Conte and I would pay money to see it. https://t.co/SgSbnUBoxb

Following the final whistle, both managers were dismissed for their actions. The scuffle was followed by a brief encounter between the teams, but the situation difused quickly. No players were sent out after the incident.

Jake Paul launches a fresh attack on Dana White following the latter's comments on latest GQ video regarding fighter pay

Jake Paul has gone on several relentless tirades against UFC head honcho Dana White over the fighter pay dispute this year. 'The Problem Child' has resorted to diss videos, open challenges, and mockery to address the issue.

Dana White made an appearance on an episode of GQ's 'Actually Me', and answered a wide range of fan questions. One fan raised the question about fighter pay to the UFC president. White claimed that he believes that the UFC fighters are reasonably paid, unlike high-profile boxers:

"Boxing has absolutely been destroyed because of money and all the things that go on. It's never gonna happen while I'm here. Believe me, these guys get paid what they're supposed to. They eat what they kill. They get a percentage of the pay-per-view buys. The money is spread out amongst all the fighters."

Jake Paul raised a question to fans in reaction to the video:

"If my boss told me I am never getting a raise I would quit and go somewhere that actually values me. Right? But what if ur boss, who has made hundreds of millions from ur hard work told u he’s not increasing ur minimum pay and you’re not able to quit?"

Jake Paul @jakepaul



But what if ur boss, who has made hundreds of millions from ur hard work told u he’s not increasing ur minimum pay and you’re not able to quit? If my boss told me I am never getting a raise I would quit and go somewhere that actually values me. Right?But what if ur boss, who has made hundreds of millions from ur hard work told u he’s not increasing ur minimum pay and you’re not able to quit? espn.com/mma/story/_/id… If my boss told me I am never getting a raise I would quit and go somewhere that actually values me. Right?But what if ur boss, who has made hundreds of millions from ur hard work told u he’s not increasing ur minimum pay and you’re not able to quit? espn.com/mma/story/_/id…

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by John Cunningham