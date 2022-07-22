"Not many would have this level of professionalism" - fans send goodwill to Darren Till after he admits that his "body is brittle" in honest public address

Darren Till has been quite vocal about his struggles with injuries and mental health. ‘The Gorilla’ was set to return for a much-awaited middleweight bout against Jack Hermansson at UFC London on July 23rd. Unfortunately, an injury forced Till to withdraw from the fight.

The Liverpool-product was replaced by Chris Curtis, who will face Hermansson at UFC London instead. Curtis proposed that ‘The Gorilla’ could corner him for the Hermansson matchup, and Till agreed.

However, Darren Till subsequently tweeted that he wouldn't be cornering Curtis, as it would be disrespectful towards Hermansson since Till pulled out of their fight. Furthermore, alluding to his injury issues that have forced him to withdraw from multiple fights in recent years, Till claimed that his "body is brittle" and vowed to rectify his training methods.

An excerpt from Till’s tweets reads as follows:

“To the people that messaged me saying keep my head up, etc., it’s massively appreciated. But the only problem right now is that my body is brittle through years of hard torment day in day out to the body.”

In response to Darren Till’s tweets, the MMA community has expressed its support for Till, lauding the UK star for his honesty. Fans notably encouraged him to come back stronger. One tweeted:

“Darren lad not many would have this level of professionalism, keep your head up and you’ll get through this tough time mate.”

Another fan wrote:

“Best of luck for your recovery and return. Ignore the haters. We all know you'll be back.”

Furthermore, several fans highlighted that Darren Till ought to give himself enough time to recover and return at his best:

Chris Curtis issues classy response to Darren Till’s decision ahead of UFC London

Chris Curtis is on the verge of breaking through as a top contender, but he must first get past middleweight mainstay Jack Hermansson at UFC London. Intriguingly, Curtis put forth a classy response after Till tweeted that he won’t be in his corner.

Curtis explained that 'The Gorilla' cornering him at UFC London was aimed at being entertaining for the fans and not a serious addition to his corner. Suggesting that everyone needs to respect Till’s decision, Curtis tweeted:

“Guys come on, Darren being in my corner was more just for the crowd. There isn't a lot to learn in a week. I wanted you guys to have your walkout. Till made the right Decision in respecting Jack. I am definitely ok with it. Relax guys he did the right thing. Show goes on.”

