Fans have one question in mind as Sean O'Malley claims to feel "fast and accurate" ahead of his clash against Aljamain Sterling

Sean O'Malley and Aljamain Sterling have been engaged in a heated exchange ahead of their highly-anticipated showdown at UFC 292. The event is set to take place on August 19, 2023, at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, United States.

As the date approaches, tensions have risen, with the UFC bantamweight champion, Aljamain Sterling, voicing his discontent with how he was seemingly forced to accept the bout by UFC president Dana White and UFC Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell. Sterling went as far as to claim that he reluctantly accepted the fight against O'Malley, alleging it was against his will.

In response, Sean O'Malley questioned the validity of Sterling's stance, suggesting alternative scenarios that could have played out.

Meanwhile, as far as the fight is concerned, it's an intriguing matchup between two of the top bantamweight contenders in the world. Sean O'Malley's popularity in the UFC can be attributed to his exciting fighting style, punctuated by highlight reel knockouts.

However, according to MMA fans and analysts, O'Malley faces a mammoth challenge against Sterling considering the UFC bantamweight champion's exceptional grappling prowess. Most recently, the 28-year-old took to Twitter to inform his fans that he's feeling confident in his preparation going into UFC 292:

"Holy t*ts I’m feeling fast and accurate."

Sean O'Malley @SugaSeanMMA Holy tits I’m feeling fast and accurate

While the tweet should come as good news for Sean O'Malley's fans, some of them raised questions about his progress in wrestling defense. One fan questioned:

"How’s that takedown defense looking, my boy?"

Another fan questioned:

"Sean, what are you doing to avoid him holding your back for 5 rounds?"

Check out some of the best reactions below:

[via: @SugaSeanMMA on Twitter]

Aljamain Sterling takes fresh dig at Sean O'Malley, vows to finish him at UFC 292

Aljamain Sterling and Sean O'Malley are preparing for their UFC 292 battle that promises to be electrifying. Sterling, fresh off his victory over Henry Cejudo at UFC 288 in May, recently launched a sly dig toward O'Malley.

Harking back to O'Malley's controversial split decision victory over Petr Yan at UFC 280, Sterling declared he won't let the judges decide the outcome of their fight.

During a recent interaction on Twitter, one fan urged Sterling to not let the outcome of the fight be decided by the judges. In response, the 33-year-old fighter assured the fan that he is well aware of that concern and replied:

"I’ve seen it."

Check out the tweet below: