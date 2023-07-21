Sean O'Malley's unique 'fat-a** dinner' dig at Aljamain Sterling earns Chael Sonnen's praise

Sean O'Malley has sought to remind Aljamain Sterling of the tough weight cut ahead of the champion in a recent Twitter exchange.

Sterling is known to cut an immense amount of weight to make the 135-pound limit, and has expressed interest in moving to featherweight in the near future. O'Malley, whilst taller than 'Funk Master', has a leaner frame and will no doubt have an easier weight cut than the champion.

Following the pair's back-and-forth online, Chael Sonnen praised Sean O'Malley for having the "most unique trash talk" in MMA. Sonnen is regarded as one of the greatest trash talkers of all time, and appeared to enjoy O'Malley's jibe.

'Sugar' said this:

"Holy s**t I just had a fat a**edelicious dinner. It was incredible! @funkmasterMMA what did you eat? Was it yum yum."

Aljamain Sterling replied with:

"Just a big boy steak. Something lite"

Chael Sonnen then said:

"And the most unique trask talk award goes too..."

Aljamain Sterling will have to complete two brutal weight cuts in a short space of time. 'Funk Master' successfully defended his bantamweight title for a record-setting third consecutive time against Henry Cejudo at UFC 288 in May.

Sterling is set to face Sean O'Malley in August at UFC 292, meaning he will have almost no time to rest between training camps.

Aljamain Sterling claims Sean O'Malley is arguably his most underrated opponent

Aljamain Sterling will look to make history twice in a four-month span with a victory over Sean O'Malley at UFC 292.

'Funk Master' defeated Henry Cejudo at UFC 288 in May to become the first champion to defend the bantamweight title three times in a row. If Sterling beats O'Malley he will become the first fighter to defend the bantamweight title four times.

Ahead of their highly anticipated clash in August, 'Funk Master' answered a number of fan questions on The Weekly Scraps Podcast. Sterling was asked to name his most underrated opponent.

Despite having not faced Sean O'Malley, 'Funk Master' named him as arguably the most underrated fighter he has faced. Sterling said this:

"Obviously I haven't fought Sean yet, but I think a lot of people are riding him off and underestimating him. But I'm not doing that. I think a lot of people did that before the Petr Yan fight, but he showed that styles make fights and he showed that he's not just a clown guy with this colorful hair. He showed that he can scrap, that he's here to scrap and I appreciate that."

