Fans perplexed at Stamp’s ability to switch from entertainer to killer

Fans are fascinated by Stamp Fairtex’s ability to entertain before becoming a savage in the Circle.

On May 5, Stamp fought in North America for the first time at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video. The Thai superstar showcased her outgoing personality by dancing to the Circle before finishing Alyse Anderson with a vicious body kick.

ONE Championship posted the video of the 25-year-old’s entertaining dance, and the comment section was filled with praise, including some saying:

“If a warrior can do this during the walk out it shows that he/she is 100% relaxed and confident going into the fight.”

Instagram comment

“It's crazy how she does this entertaining entrance n switches into a beast once the fight starts 👏🏽”

Instagram comment

“I was literally looking for new fighters to be inspired by and then she goes and does this. Instantly won me over. ☺️”

Instagram comment

“Showing up FEMININE & STRONG 💪🏼🥹 forever my idol ✨💖”

Instagram comment

Stamp Fairtex’s win at ONE Fight Night 10 extended her MMA winning streak to two fights. She is currently the number one-ranked atomweight contender and her latest win will likely secure either an interim or undisputed world title shot.

It’s unclear when the reigning queen Angela Lee plans to fight after her younger sister Victoria tragically passed away. As a result, Stamp Fairtex might be matched up against Ham Seo Hee for an interim world title.

The replay of ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video can be seen on Amazon Prime Video by North American subscribers for free.

Poll : 0 votes