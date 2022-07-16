"That boy DC is the true GOAT" - Congratulations pour in from fans after Daniel Cormier announces Hollywood debut

Former UFC double champion Daniel Cormier is all set to enter the next chapter of his life.

Cormier took to his official Twitter handle to announce his upcoming role in the television adaptation of the popular MMA film, 'Warrior'. The series will also feature popular actress Gina Rodriguez and is set to be directed by Gavin O'Connor.

Expressing his gratitude for the incredible opportunity, Daniel Cormier wrote:

"I came from Lafayette, Louisiana to the bring lights of the Octagon and now I take on Hollywood! I teased this a while back but now it’s a reality thanks to @paramountplus and @lionsgate ! I am truly honored and excited for this next chapter in my life!"

You can check out Daniel Cormier announcing his Hollywood debut below:

As soon as the news broke, fans rushed to congratulate the former double-champ. One of Cormier's fans referred to him as "the true GOAT" and applauded his transition from MMA to acting.

"That boy DC is the true GOAT nobody has transitioned the way he has. Congrats champ!!!"

Cormier is regarded as one of the greatest fighters to ever grace the octagon and has enjoyed an equally successful color commentator role with the UFC post-career. It will be interesting to see 'DC' take on this new venture as he enters a new phase of his life.

Daniel Cormier gives his opinion on Charles Oliveira losing his lightweight title

Charles Oliviera was stripped off his lightweight belt after failing to make weight for his title defense against Justin Gaethje ahead of their bout at UFC 274. During his weigh-in for UFC 274, Oliveira was 0.5 pounds more than the title fight weight limit.

However, Daniel Cormier believes that the mistakes of the Arizona State Boxing and Mixed Martial Arts Commission are what cost Oliveira his title.

During a recent episode of DC & RC, Cormier claimed that the Brazilian was still the champ of the lightweight division, stating:

"The title is vacant on one of the most egregious mistakes the commissions have made in a long time. Oliveira is the champion. He is the champion. He always goes, 'There's a champion in this division, and his name is Charles Oliveira.' That's absolutely true."

You can check out the recent episode of DC & RC below:

