"Conor yells obscenities about Justin's mother and significant other" - Fans predict the outcome of a potential clash between Justin Gaethje and Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor has fought some of the best lightweights to ever put on a pair of MMA gloves during his time with the UFC. However, there are still one or two names thatare yet to be added to the list, including Justin Gaethje.

The pair are widely considered to be two of the most exciting fighters to watch in the lightweight division. 'The Highlight' is known for his marauding, blood-thirsty style of fighting, while McGregor is about as skilled on the feet as anyone in MMA.

Fans have been fantasizing about this hypothetical matchup on Reddit, with a wide range of outcomes being put forward.

One fan suggested another McGregor outburst would be inevitable post-fight:

"Connor yells onscenities about Justin's mother and significant other."

Another jokingly backed McGregor's "titanium" leg to emerge victorious:

"Justin Gaethje breaks leg on titanium shin bone during attempted leg kick."

Check out some other fan comments below:

Fans reacting to a possible fight between Conor McGregor and Justin Gaethje

With Conor McGregor putting on so much muscle mass since his last fight against Dustin Poirier, the Irishman may be looking at a return to welterweight instead of lightweight.

The competition at 170lbs is arguably just as strong as at lightweight, and McGregor will have a tough task ahead of him if he is looking to fight a ranked opponent for his comeback.

Conor McGregor seen throwing kicks again ahead of possible UFC return

Conor McGregor recently uploaded video footage of him throwing leg kicks during a training session. The 'Notorious' broke his left leg in July 2021, and has not been able to throw kicks until recently.

The video will bring excitement to McGregor's fanbase, as a return to the UFC octagon appears to be getting closer. An opponent has not been confirmed as of yet, but a number of fighters have thrown their names into the hat.

On Instagram, McGregor wrote:

"I'm whipping my stock real tasty lately. Tastier than ever. Dya ever get a bang of a bike saddle at a oner? And the bike saddle starts as a whip? Ye that’s it."

Watch the video below:

With the Dublin native recently being cast in a Hollywood production alongside Jake Gyllenhaal, his UFC return may not be as close as fans would like. But if McGregor's social media accounts are anything to go by, then a fight announcement could be on the horizon.

