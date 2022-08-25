You’re not Georges St-Pierre bro, you’re a journeyman on a 3 fight skid - Fans put Jorge Masvidal in place for trying to get title shot against Leon Edwards

Fans on social media flamed Jorge Masvidal after the UFC welterweight star tried to pressure Leon Edwards into giving him a title shot.
Masvidal recently took to Twitter to try and shame Edwards into fighting him. 'Gamebred' even brought up the time Michael Bisping used his cache to persuade the UFC to let him defend his belt against Dan Henderson.
See Jorge Masvidal's tweet below:
On paper, Edwards vs. Masvidal would be a great matchup given their history. However, many pointed out that 'Gamebred' is undeserving of a championship bout for various reasons. Check out the best comments below:
A few Twitter users told Masvidal that he couldn't compare his situation to the time Henderson fought for the belt. They pointed out that while 'Hendo' didn't have the best record in the middleweight division, he wasn't on a three-fight skid like Masvidal currently is.
Another segment of fans pointed out that the UFC has been more than generous to Masvidal in giving him title fights. Meanwhile, one Twitter user called the 37-year-old "entitled" for demanding a title fight despite his lack of success.
A few fans also reminded Masvidal that Edwards has been calling him out repeatedly in the past. Turning the tables on Masvidal, they believe 'Rocky' shouldn't pay him attention, now that he's the champ.
Daniel Cormier urges Leon Edwards to ignore Jorge Masvidal
Daniel Cormier doesn’t want to see newly-minted UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards fight – or even acknowledge – Jorge Masvidal.
During an episode of The DC & RC show, the UFC Hall of Famer advised 'Rocky' to turn the tables on Masvidal by paying him no attention now that he's the champ:
"Bro, don’t fight him. Because for two years, when he was the man, he could not say your name. Now all of a sudden he’s like, 'If you become the champ,' he wants to put an end to this thing? He should not fight Jorge Masvidal. He literally should just big league him and not even say his name. Because why would you do that when a guy snuck you backstage but then never fought you? Now all of a sudden, you’re the man, and he wants to fight you."
Watch the full episode in the clip below: