You’re not Georges St-Pierre bro, you’re a journeyman on a 3 fight skid - Fans put Jorge Masvidal in place for trying to get title shot against Leon Edwards

Fans on social media flamed Jorge Masvidal after the UFC welterweight star tried to pressure Leon Edwards into giving him a title shot.

Masvidal recently took to Twitter to try and shame Edwards into fighting him. 'Gamebred' even brought up the time Michael Bisping used his cache to persuade the UFC to let him defend his belt against Dan Henderson.

See Jorge Masvidal's tweet below:

Jorge Masvidal UFC @GamebredFighter I remember a time when England had a champ that wanted a certain fight and he told the ufc what he wanted and made it happen. The newbies won’t know what I’m talking about but the real ones do I remember a time when England had a champ that wanted a certain fight and he told the ufc what he wanted and made it happen. The newbies won’t know what I’m talking about but the real ones do

On paper, Edwards vs. Masvidal would be a great matchup given their history. However, many pointed out that 'Gamebred' is undeserving of a championship bout for various reasons. Check out the best comments below:

A few Twitter users told Masvidal that he couldn't compare his situation to the time Henderson fought for the belt. They pointed out that while 'Hendo' didn't have the best record in the middleweight division, he wasn't on a three-fight skid like Masvidal currently is.

Jordan Zakery @j_zakery @GamebredFighter You are talking about Dan Henderson. He was the first double champ in a major promotion. He also brutally knocked out Michael. Your beef is that you cheap shot him. Dude I really like you, but DC might be right about your manager on the key. @GamebredFighter You are talking about Dan Henderson. He was the first double champ in a major promotion. He also brutally knocked out Michael. Your beef is that you cheap shot him. Dude I really like you, but DC might be right about your manager on the key.

Jordan @Jordan83835055 @GamebredFighter Dan Henderson hadn’t lost 3 fights in a row and was coming off a ko win hope this helps @GamebredFighter Dan Henderson hadn’t lost 3 fights in a row and was coming off a ko win hope this helps

Another segment of fans pointed out that the UFC has been more than generous to Masvidal in giving him title fights. Meanwhile, one Twitter user called the 37-year-old "entitled" for demanding a title fight despite his lack of success.

𝐉𝐚𝐲🤼 @JayMMA4 @GamebredFighter Bruh you were gifted TWO title fights in a row and fumbled both and then got beat again after. You’re 0-3 in your last 3. You gotta go get a win @GamebredFighter Bruh you were gifted TWO title fights in a row and fumbled both and then got beat again after. You’re 0-3 in your last 3. You gotta go get a win 😂

Skylar Forrest @SkylarForrest13 @GamebredFighter I swear these dudes at Welterweight the most self entitled in the UFC thinking they can fight for title after title without at least getting a couple wins @GamebredFighter I swear these dudes at Welterweight the most self entitled in the UFC thinking they can fight for title after title without at least getting a couple wins

aldog123 @aldog1231 @GamebredFighter i can’t even remember the last time you won a round 🤔maybe try winning a fight cause the begging on twitter is lame @GamebredFighter i can’t even remember the last time you won a round 🤔maybe try winning a fight cause the begging on twitter is lame

tae @taeoct6 @GamebredFighter You’re on a losing streak can’t justify giving you a title shot lmaooo @GamebredFighter You’re on a losing streak can’t justify giving you a title shot lmaooo

Frankie @ikon_893025 @GamebredFighter Dude you’re like 35-17 and on a 3 fight losing streak just stop @GamebredFighter Dude you’re like 35-17 and on a 3 fight losing streak just stop

A few fans also reminded Masvidal that Edwards has been calling him out repeatedly in the past. Turning the tables on Masvidal, they believe 'Rocky' shouldn't pay him attention, now that he's the champ.

Efreshplays Gaming @EFreshPlays @GamebredFighter Fam you treated Leon like a peasant and gave him no attention when he REPEATEDLY kept calling you out. Now all of a sudden you can't keep his name out of your mouth? Plus you've lost your last 3 fights...you aren't getting that shot. @GamebredFighter Fam you treated Leon like a peasant and gave him no attention when he REPEATEDLY kept calling you out. Now all of a sudden you can't keep his name out of your mouth? Plus you've lost your last 3 fights...you aren't getting that shot.

Blowkonijn @Blowkonijn1 @GamebredFighter You’re not George st Pierre bro, you’re journeyman Jorge on a 3 fight skid @GamebredFighter You’re not George st Pierre bro, you’re journeyman Jorge on a 3 fight skid https://t.co/N4HsQaXxfR

Soul_survivor @king_pableo @GamebredFighter You either fight Gilbert or someone else next. You couldn’t beat Usman or Colby both. You need to earn your way back to title shot next. @GamebredFighter You either fight Gilbert or someone else next. You couldn’t beat Usman or Colby both. You need to earn your way back to title shot next.

olbap @al51936180 @GamebredFighter Abe, jorge didn't want none of Edwards ...now he is chasing and begging. Jorge should earn his way to the title shot. @GamebredFighter Abe, jorge didn't want none of Edwards ...now he is chasing and begging. Jorge should earn his way to the title shot.

Daniel Cormier urges Leon Edwards to ignore Jorge Masvidal

Daniel Cormier doesn’t want to see newly-minted UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards fight – or even acknowledge – Jorge Masvidal.

During an episode of The DC & RC show, the UFC Hall of Famer advised 'Rocky' to turn the tables on Masvidal by paying him no attention now that he's the champ:

"Bro, don’t fight him. Because for two years, when he was the man, he could not say your name. Now all of a sudden he’s like, 'If you become the champ,' he wants to put an end to this thing? He should not fight Jorge Masvidal. He literally should just big league him and not even say his name. Because why would you do that when a guy snuck you backstage but then never fought you? Now all of a sudden, you’re the man, and he wants to fight you."

Watch the full episode in the clip below:

