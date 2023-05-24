Andrew Tate supporter Adin Ross allegedly dropping the 'N-Word' on live stream leaves fans divided

Famous streamer Adin Ross has polarized fans after footage of him allegedly saying the 'N-word' during a live stream went viral.

Ross, who is a known supporter of controversial figure Andrew Tate, is of Jamaican, Puerto Rican and Italian heritage, and it appears that fans have had varied reactions to his alleged use of the 'N-word'.

During a recent live stream, Adin Ross said the following:

"N****, I got you. I got you. You know, I'm just wearing... I'm wearing some cool chill s**t. Just, you know, just cool s**t."

Watch the video below:

Daily Loud

Adin Ross drops the “N-word” during his live stream Adin Ross drops the “N-word” during his live stream 👀😳 https://t.co/smeh411xf9

Several fans were outraged after watching the footage and took to twitter to voice their displeasure:

Moe @MoeOCMs @DailyLoud When are we finally going to cancel him?

alex @barelyyalex @DailyLoud This was the obvious next step for his downward spiral

Many other Twitter users acknowledged Adin Ross' heritage and gave him 'the N-word pass'.

@highimkyoto said this:

"One of the biggest black streamers frfr"

👁️ @highimkyoto @DailyLoud One of the biggest black streamers frfr

@JaysWASD said this:

"Isn’t adin black? I swear I be seeing that in tweets about twitch banning the “3 biggest black creators” with Kai and them? Why is this even a tweet"

JaysWASD @JaysWASD @DailyLoud Isn't adin black? I swear I be seeing that in tweets about twitch banning the "3 biggest black creators" with Kai and them? Why is this even a tweet?

@FearedBuck appeared to find no issue with Ross:

"I mean, he's black, what's wrong with that?"

@x0primate reacted with a reference to world famous comic Theo Von, and said this:

"Nicca, as in nicaraguan!"

@9illeh claimed that Ross stole his 'pass':

Kyrie @CarriedLeBron @DailyLoud he was trying so hard to cover it up after

ABMUndead ☁️ @ABMUndeadReal @DailyLoud omg he said something not racist or offensive at all while just genuinely talking OH NO! WHAT SHALL WE EVER DO

Adin Ross denies saying the 'N-word' during live stream

Adin Ross has denied the accusations being thrown his way by sections of his streaming fanbase after the popular influencer allegedly said the 'N-word' during a live stream.

The rising presence of cancel culture, and the consquences of it, has forced Ross into taking action quickly. The influencer claimed that he did not use the racial slur, and stated that he said another phrase entirely.

One of Ross' friends, who re-watched the video with him, reacted to the footage by saying this:

"Jesus Christ bruh. You just said it in broad daylight like you was at the barber. You just said."

Ross responds by denying the accusations, and said this:

"I didn't say it bro. I didn't. No, I said this. I'm gonna be honest, no N3on, I said, 'And I got you.' I said, 'And I got you.' Alright chat, I'll slow it down. I'll slow it down."

Watch the video below:

