In the eyes of many, UFC 288 is currently in bad shape. The pay-per-view's main card has already lost a couple of prominent matchups, resulting in what many consider to be an underwhelming lineup.

One of the biggest upsets was the cancelation of the lightweight bout between Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush owing to an injury on the side of 'Do Bronx'. The consensus among the MMA fandom was that the fight would've been a potential title eliminator, with the winner getting the next crack at the 155-pound belt.

The bantamweight title clash between reigning champion Aljamain Sterling and former two-division champion Henry Cejudo headlines the fight card. However, the rest of the main card lacks the usual flair present in recent pay-per-views, devoid of title fights or prominent superstars.

This has led many fans to wonder whether buying the pay-per-view is worth it, with many opining that they'd rather pirate the event. Unsurprisingly, Twitter trolls had a field day with a fan who ordered the pay-per-view in advance.

Dovy🔌 @DovySimuMMA letsss gooooo. just ordered this on PPV 🥹 letsss gooooo. just ordered this on PPV 🥹 https://t.co/MSAMu1pNDT

Responding to the fight fan who had already bought the pay-per-view, Twitter user @WizFanx stated that he is going the piracy route for the event:

"Just bookmarked my streaming site, can't wait."

Another user predicted that everyone would definitely be illegally streaming the 'dull' fight card. @DClookingTHICC suggested that it is not ideal to order fights weeks in advance.

Another disappointed fan joked that the user who ordered the fight was among the very few who would subscribe to UFC 288. In a funny response, @MHMD90RC stated that he would use a Russian-cracked stream to watch the pay-per-view.

Atulya Aman @atulyaaman @DovySimuMMA Congratulations, you are 1 of 12 who did. An exclusive club Dovy! @DovySimuMMA Congratulations, you are 1 of 12 who did. An exclusive club Dovy! 💪

An enraged fight fan stated his disappointment with the card, saying:

"I wouldn't watch this PPV even if the UFC paid me $79.99."

DOTS @DOTS_000 @DovySimuMMA I wouldn't watch this PPV even if the UFC paid me $79.99 @DovySimuMMA I wouldn't watch this PPV even if the UFC paid me $79.99

Check out a few other reactions below:

Igor @Igor06141542 even mcgregor cards were way more stacked than this shit. 20 k buys incoming @DovySimuMMA This card is horribleeven mcgregor cards were way more stacked than this shit. 20 k buys incoming @DovySimuMMA This card is horrible 😂 even mcgregor cards were way more stacked than this shit. 20 k buys incoming

Jim @FukingCasuals @DovySimuMMA UFC needs to pay me ffs @DovySimuMMA UFC needs to pay me ffs

stylebender @stylebenderg @DovySimuMMA Yet you can watch for free lol what a waste @DovySimuMMA Yet you can watch for free lol what a waste

Jahsehbinks @JahsehBiinks @DovySimuMMA Just ordered the PPV on stream east so excited @DovySimuMMA Just ordered the PPV on stream east so excited

What are some standout fights on UFC 288?

UFC 288 features a strawweight matchup between former champion Jessica Andrade and No. 6-ranked contender Yan Xiaonan.

Andrade will be hunting for a win after a shocking defeat at the hands of surging flyweight contender Erin Blanchfield earlier this February. Meanwhile, 'Fury' will be coming to the event brimming with confidence from her majority decision win over Mackenzie Dern at UFC Fight Night 211.

Another notable fight on the card is the promotional debut of Dana White's Contender Series breakout Ikram Aliskerov. Interestingly, the undefeated Khamzat Chimaev considers the Russian his toughest opponent to date.

Aliskerov will take on Phil Hawes in the early prelims of the fight card. The Dagestani sports an impressive record of 13-1 and is the favorite for the matchup.

Poll : 0 votes