"Which hobbit movie is this" - Fans react to Alexander Volkanovski hanging out with Shaquille O'Neal

MMA fans have reacted to a video Alexander Volkanovski shared on his Instagram. In the video, the UFC featherweight champ hangs out with NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal.

The subject of the fan reaction is the height difference between Volkanovski and O'Neal. 'Shaq' towers over the Australian, measuring 7ft1, whereas 'The Great' is 5ft6. This has led to some fans jokingly describing the meeting between the two as the next Hobbit installment.

Hobbits are a fictional race created by author J.R.R. Tolkien that appear in stories such as The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit.

One fan reacted to the video, asking which Hobbit movie the two men were starring in:

"Which hobbit movie is this"

One fans comment

Instagram user @robloxpro13gamer also poked fun at Alexander Volkanovski, pretending to congratulate 'Shaq' for spending time with the local children:

"Shaq hanging out at the local childcare. What a man. God bless him"

Another fans comment about Alexander Volkanovski

Another fan joked that it would be difficult to explain that Volkanovski is the new No.1 pound-for-pound fighter on the planet when stood next to the former basketballer:

"How do you tell someone the person on the right is the most dangerous man on the planet"

A fan mentioning Volkanovski's P4P status

Check out more fan reactions below:

More fan reaction

Alexander Volkanovski ready to step in on short nortice for Islam Makhachev vs. Charles Oliveira at UFC 280

Alexander Volkanovski has revealed that he's ready and waiting to make his lightweight debut should something happen to UFC 280's main event.

In Abu Dhabi in October, former champion Oliveira will face Makhachev for the vacant 155lb title. 'Do Bronx' was controversially stripped of the belt earlier this year and will put his 11-fight win streak on the line against the Russian's 10 to try and reclaim his belt.

Speaking to The AllStar's John Hyon, 'The Great' stated that he's willing to risk his newfound No.1 P4P status by offering to be a replacement for the highly anticipated lightweight bout:

"Both of these cut a lot of weight. Both of these guys are guaranteed to train very, very hard. Let's be real. Charles Oliveira just had a problem last time stepping on the scale, I know [there's] a bit of a controversy around it but still... There's definitely a chance of something going wrong. Mate, I don't care if I'm pound-for-pound No.1. I'm happy to be a backup and come to the rescue."

Catch Alexander Volkanovski's full interview here:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by John Cunningham