"Mythic crystals vs Crystal meth" - Fans react in amusement and shock at possible Sean Strickland vs. Jared Cannonier matchup

UFC fans on social media reacted to the news that a matchup between Sean Strickland and Jared Cannonier is in the works.

With both coming off high-profile losses, Strickland and Cannonier will attempt to get their careers back on track when they meet in an October 15 main event clash.

Ariel Helwani reported that the middleweight contenders have verbally agreed to a five-round headliner on a UFC Fight Night card. The veteran MMA journalist added that the contracts are yet to be signed and that the event does not have an announced location but is likely to be held at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Instagram page of MMA Fighting also uploaded a graphic of the potential middleweight matchup. The post prompted combat junkies on social media to chime in with their thoughts in the comments section.

Fans react to potential Sean Strickland vs. Jared Cannonier clash [Screencapped from mmafighting on Instagram]

Fans are split on who they believe would be the favorite to win the bout. Some believe that Strickland will put on a striking clinic, while others think Cannonier is about to earn another knockout win on his record.

There are also those who think the matchup is composed of fighters who aren't good enough to compete for the title. At UFC 276, Strickland and Cannonier each lost to the two men who will compete for the undisputed title in November.

Strickland was knocked out by Alex Pereira, while Cannonier suffered a lopsided decision loss to Israel Adesanya in the main event on the same card.

Watch the clip below:

FanDuel Sportsbook @FDSportsbook



Alex Pereira (+100 ML) gets the win over Sean Strickland



Pereira KO/TKO in Round 1 +410



𝐓𝐇𝐀𝐓 𝐋𝐄𝐅𝐓 𝐇𝐎𝐎𝐊 𝐈𝐒 𝐋𝐄𝐓𝐇𝐀𝐋Alex Pereira (+100 ML) gets the win over Sean StricklandPereira KO/TKO in Round 1+410 𝐓𝐇𝐀𝐓 𝐋𝐄𝐅𝐓 𝐇𝐎𝐎𝐊 𝐈𝐒 𝐋𝐄𝐓𝐇𝐀𝐋 😈Alex Pereira (+100 ML) gets the win over Sean Strickland Pereira KO/TKO in Round 1 ➡️ +410 https://t.co/eIl4MvGbB6

More on Sean Strickland vs. Jared Cannonier

Prior to their UFC 276 setbacks, Sean Strickland and Jared Cannonier were riding multiple-fight winning streaks.

Cannonier won five of his last six bouts, beating the likes of Anderson Silva, Derek Brunson, and Kelvin Gastelum. Meanwhile, Strickland was on a six-fight winning streak with notable victories over Jack Hermansson and Uriah Hall.

A women's flyweight matchup between Viviane Araujo and Alexa Grasso is also targeted for the October card, according to MMA Junkie.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by David Andrew