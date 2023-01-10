Fans react to Anissa Meksen’s jumping switch kick

Muay Thai fans are going wild on social media about Anissa Meksen’s perfect “Buakaw-style” jumping switch-kick.

Ahead of her highly anticipated mixed-rules bout with former two-sport ONE world champion Stamp Fairtex, ONE released a promotional video showcasing Meksen’s merciless kicking power.

Using footage of her one-sided victory against Thai fighter Dankongfah Banchamek, ONE captioned the video as follows:

“Switch it up! 🦵 Anissa Meksen takes on Stamp Fairtex in a mixed rules super-fight on January 13 at ONE Fight Night 6! 👊”

Here are some of the fan reactions below:

Watch the powerful footage below:

With Stamp Fairtex being all the rave, many sports fans forget that Anissa Meksen is also an elite striker. A decorated two-sport world champion in kickboxing and Muay Thai, the French-Algerian native is a fearless risk-taker who doesn’t shy away from taking major challenges.

The 34-year-old veteran has dominated her last three opponents under the promotion, two by way of decision and one by technical knockout. Moreover, Meksen is strong athletically and very fast, and her stamina is unparalleled, which will translate well, especially if she goes deep into the MMA rounds with Stamp.

Anissa Meksen still set on “smashing” Janet Todd in Muay Thai and Kickboxing

Anissa Meksen is still laser-focused on getting a world title opportunity against current two-sport world champion Janet Todd.

Meksen, a multi-time Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion, has been gunning for ONE Championship gold since she signed under the promotion back in September 2021.

Meksen has fought her way up the ladder over the last two years, dominating all her opponents, whether in kickboxing or Muay Thai. Her performances, paired with her long list of accomplishments in the striking arts, certainly made a strong case for her to compete for a world title shot against Todd.

With Todd now holding the ONE interim atomweight Muay Thai world title together with the kickboxing strap, the French-Algerian striker is even more motivated to get her hands on her American rival.

After defeating Daokongfah Banchamek at ONE on Prime Video 2, Meksen sent a message to Janet Todd saying:

“I want a belt. Janet Todd, I will smash you.”

