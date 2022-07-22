Janet Todd makes history as two-sport ONE world champion with unanimous decision over Lara Fernandez

ONE Championship has officially closed the door on ONE 159. The spectacular event saw Janet Todd capture the interim atomweight Muay Thai world championship in the evening’s co-main event.

Walking to the circle, Lara Fernandez was all smiles ahead of the biggest fight of her combat sports career, while Todd was all business, intent on making history by becoming only the second woman under the ONE banner to become a two-sport world champion.

Todd started aggressively, attacking the leg of Fernandez. ‘JT’ controlled the center of the circle and was content to counter-strike as Fernandez struggled to land much offense. That trend continued into the second round, with Todd using precision striking to avoid and counter Fernandez’s speed.

In the third, ‘Pizza Power’ came out with some urgency, moving forward and throwing with volume. Fernandez was able to back up ‘JT’ and dictate the pace, using her reach and length to stifle the American. Late in the round, the Spanish fighter landed a solid right hand on Todd, which was her most significant strike of the fight up to that point.

In the fourth frame, Fernandez continued to bring pressure as ‘JT’ appeared to struggle with Fernandez's range.

With the fight seemingly even going into the fifth, Todd went into overdrive, lighting ‘Pizza Power’ up with strikes and forcing the newcomer to flee. Wearing damage to her right eye, Fernandez continued to throw, but was overwhelmed by Todd’s constant pressure through the final bell.

In the end, Janet Todd was awarded the unanimous decision victory, crowning her the ONE interim atomweight Muay Thai world champion.

Janet Todd: "When he tells me to go, I gotta go."

Following her historic victory at ONE 159, Todd was emotional while speaking to Mitch Chilson.

“This is a dream come true. I’m just so grateful for the opportunity.”

Todd called over her corner to share in the moment, letting them know that the world title was just as much theirs as it is hers.

When asked about head coach Bryan Popejoy telling her to pick up the pace, particularly in the final round, when ‘JT’ seemed to let her hands go the most, the new world champion simply said:

“When he tells me to go, I gotta go.”

Talking about the decision, Todd was complimentary of her opponent.

“Lara was a great competitor and, I don’t know where she is, but I appreciate her challenging me like this. It caused me to level up in this fight.”

When asked about what comes next, Janet Todd said that she would love to continue defending her kickboxing world title. However, she has eyes on a title unification bout with reigning atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues.

