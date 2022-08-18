"When was the last time you "broke" somebody" - Fans sound off after Belal Muhammad claims he should have fought Kamaru Usman for the title way earlier

Belal Muhammad claimed on Twitter that he should be next in line to face Kamaru Usman should he beat Leon Edwards at UFC 278.

UFC president Dana White spoke to the media after DWCS 50 (Dana White's Contender Series) where he touched upon the current welterweight title picture. White expressed his thoughts on Khamzat Chimaev fighting Kamaru Usman for the title next should he beat Nate Diaz. This did not sit well with Belal Muhammad, who has won seven out of his last eight fights (one no-contest against Leon Edwards).

Muhammad claimed that he's been overlooked in his past fights, and a victory against a rising contender like Sean Brady at UFC 280 should guarantee him the next crack at welterweight gold. Reacting to White's comments on Twitter, he wrote:

"wonderboy was suppose to be a tough puzzle for him to solve until I dominated him .. Luque was suppose to be a problem for him because his finishing ability until I beat him ..after I break Brady I can’t be denied"

Belal Muhammad



Full story: Dana White declared a Kamaru Usman vs. Khamzat Chimaev title fight "makes sense" if they win their upcoming bouts.

wonderboy was suppose to be a tough puzzle for him to solve until I dominated him .. Luque was suppose to be a problem for him because his finishing ability until I beat him ..after I break Brady I can't be denied

Fans were quick to react to Muhammad's claim on Twitter. Some weren't entirely sold on the idea that 'Remember the Name' deserves a title shot just yet. @joashswu13 wrote:

When was the last time you "broke" somebody

When was the last time you "broke" somebody

Beating Sean Brady doesn't get you a tittle shot.. The Wonderboy win isn't as impressive and Neal just finished Luque.. got fight Colby or burns next buddy, sorry

Far superior? Maybe but khamzat hasn't been in the ufc long and Belal doesn't have a win over anybody better then Gilbert burns.

You lose to Gilbert, Colby already lost to leon and usman and khamzat bro you fought nobody to really earn a shot wonderboy is old and not in his prime Vincent luque is on a two fight losing streak and Sean Brady is ranked lower than you and I believe that jorge could be at you

Some voiced their support for Muhammad and persuaded him to keep working towards the title shot. Chris Curtis wrote:

"They will learn "

They keep talking you keep putting in work. Your shot at the title will be undeniable soon.

Salty Key @SaltyKey



Belal, you're getting a bad deal from the UFC. Your resume is far superior to Khamzat's (and you called him out multiple times). Unfortunately, your manager (who is also Khamzat's manager) is prioritizing a more marketable fighter over you. Dominance MMA is not your friend here.

I was honestly expecting to see you vs Khamzat tbh, in a title eliminator. The Diaz fight for Khamzat is super weird to me and unfortunately, being Brady doesn't get you a shot I don't think, despite your borderline title contender status. It'll probably take one more after that.

Belal Muhammad believes Kamaru Usman has multiple ways of winning his fight against Leon Edwards at UFC 278

Top-ranked UFC welterweight Belal Muhammad has provided his two cents on the upcoming welterweight title clash between Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards.

While giving Edwards' striking advantage, the 34-year-old stated that he sees many more paths to victory for the champion, Usman:

"I think usman has multiple ways to win (wrestling controlling Leon on the cage like he did masvidal , wrestling controlling Leon on the ground like the first fight, knocking Leon out). I think Leon's only path to victory is hoping Usman keeps it a striking match and ko'in him."

I think usman has multiple ways to win (wrestling controlling Leon on the cage like he did masvidal , wrestling controlling Leon on the ground like the first fight , knocking Leon out) I think Leon's only path to victory is hoping usman keeps it a striking match and ko'in him

Kamaru Usman, the No.1-ranked pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC, will look to successfully defend his belt for the sixth time against Leon Edwards at UFC 278. The clash is a rematch seven years on from their first clash. Interestingly, Usman's previous two fights have been rematches as well.

