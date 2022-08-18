"When was the last time you "broke" somebody" - Fans sound off after Belal Muhammad claims he should have fought Kamaru Usman for the title way earlier

Belal Muhammad claimed on Twitter that he should be next in line to face Kamaru Usman should he beat Leon Edwards at UFC 278.
UFC president Dana White spoke to the media after DWCS 50 (Dana White's Contender Series) where he touched upon the current welterweight title picture. White expressed his thoughts on Khamzat Chimaev fighting Kamaru Usman for the title next should he beat Nate Diaz. This did not sit well with Belal Muhammad, who has won seven out of his last eight fights (one no-contest against Leon Edwards).
Muhammad claimed that he's been overlooked in his past fights, and a victory against a rising contender like Sean Brady at UFC 280 should guarantee him the next crack at welterweight gold. Reacting to White's comments on Twitter, he wrote:
"wonderboy was suppose to be a tough puzzle for him to solve until I dominated him .. Luque was suppose to be a problem for him because his finishing ability until I beat him ..after I break Brady I can’t be denied"
Fans were quick to react to Muhammad's claim on Twitter. Some weren't entirely sold on the idea that 'Remember the Name' deserves a title shot just yet. @joashswu13 wrote:
When was the last time you "broke" somebody
Some voiced their support for Muhammad and persuaded him to keep working towards the title shot. Chris Curtis wrote:
"They will learn "
Belal Muhammad believes Kamaru Usman has multiple ways of winning his fight against Leon Edwards at UFC 278
Top-ranked UFC welterweight Belal Muhammad has provided his two cents on the upcoming welterweight title clash between Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards.
While giving Edwards' striking advantage, the 34-year-old stated that he sees many more paths to victory for the champion, Usman:
"I think usman has multiple ways to win (wrestling controlling Leon on the cage like he did masvidal , wrestling controlling Leon on the ground like the first fight, knocking Leon out). I think Leon's only path to victory is hoping Usman keeps it a striking match and ko'in him."
Kamaru Usman, the No.1-ranked pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC, will look to successfully defend his belt for the sixth time against Leon Edwards at UFC 278. The clash is a rematch seven years on from their first clash. Interestingly, Usman's previous two fights have been rematches as well.