Canelo Alvarez handed Jaime Munguia the first defeat of his professional career when the pair faced off in the ring on May 4.

The much anticipated all-Mexican clash saw Alvarez successfully defend his undisputed super middleweight world titles for a fourth time. Following the fight, an interaction was captured between himself and the WBC mandatory challenger at super middleweight, David Benavidez.

Fans have been calling for a fight between Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez and Benavidez for years, and they shared their reactions to the brief exchange between the two pugilists.

The footage was uploaded to YouTube by Fighthype.com, where you can see the undisputed 168-pound king goading 'The Monster' into entering the ring.

Watch the Canelo Alvarez-David Benavidez exchange below:

Fans shared mixed reactions to the footage, with some believing that the Mexican was only showing interest for the cameras, while other fans believe that Benavidez froze in the moment.

See the fan reactions below:

"Canelo capping for the crowd. Sign the fight already."

"I wonder why Benavidez stayed quiet, all that sh*t talk."

"David looked scared, didn't he saw he was gonna storm the ring?"

"He invites him in the ring just to decline the fight."

"Silent killer he's baiting Canelo in."

"Benavidez was quiet af and didn't pull up to the ring."

Screenshot of fan reactions to the Alvarez-Benavidez exchange

Canelo Alvarez answers if he will fight David Benavidez next

Canelo Alvarez declared himself as the No.1 boxer in the world right now following his dominant victory against a tough challenger in Jaime Munguia.

Many believe that the undisputed super middleweight champion is at the peak of his powers right now, and the majority of fans and pundits of the sport are pushing for him to face David Benavidez next.

The American recently announced that he would be moving on from trying to fight Alvarez, believing that he had done all he could do to try and schedule the much-anticipated clash.

During his post-fight press conference, Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez was asked if he would fight David Benavidez next. He said this:

"We'll see, we'll see. I'm going to rest and talk with my team. Like I said, everybody is asking for everything. And I always fight with everybody. You're asking, but right now I'm in the position where I can ask too... I can do whatever I want."

Watch Canelo Alvarez's interview below from 4:30: