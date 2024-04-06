"Come shut me up” - David Benavidez takes aim at “scared” Canelo Alvarez for contradicting himself 

Canelo Alvarez has been labeled "scared" by potential opponent David Benavidez after the super middleweight's comments about wanting $150 million to fight him.

Alvarez is currently the undisputed champion at 168 pounds, and given Benavidez's status as the mandatory challenger for the WBC title, many hoped the pair would square off in the ring this year.

But the Mexican's recent request for a massive fight purse has left fans wondering why he has little interest in fighting the title contender. Hall of Famer Mike Tyson even criticized the 33-year-old for his apparent disinterest in facing 'The Mexican Monster'.

During his recent appearance on the Cigar Talk podcast, Benavidez took aim at the super middleweight champion, saying this:

"He's taken out challenges, he fought Golovkin three times, he's fought everybody. If I talked so much s**t, come shut me up. You're getting a good paycheck for it, come shut me up. But the simple fact that he's asking for $150/$200 million, come on bro. And he continues to say I'm not worth anything. It's funny that you're gonna ask for $200 million for a fighter who's not worth anything... I really do think he's scared of me."

Watch Benavidez call out Canelo Alvarez below from 3:20:

Canelo Alvarez gives a damning review of Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul

In a shocking turn of events, a fight between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul was announced in March, with the pair set to clash in the ring on June 20.

The fight is scheduled to be broadcast live on Netflix and will be classed as an exhibition bout, meaning an official winner will only be recognized if one of the boxers wins via KO.

Despite the public backlash, several high-profile names in the sport have vocally supported the clash, including Tyson Fury, who recently claimed that the fight is "good for boxing."

But Canelo Alvarez certainly doesn't share that perspective, as he recently bashed the fight during an interview with TMZSports.

He was asked if he was looking forward to the event, and he said this:

"Not at all... I think that specific fight, Netflix is doing something wrong. Netflix being involved [in boxing] is good, yes. But not those kind of fights. It's more of a show than a fight."

Watch Canelo Alvarez's interview below:

Poll : Will Canelo Alvarez and David Benavidez ever fight? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion