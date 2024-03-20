"I'd respect his opinion if he was sober" - Canelo Alvarez goes off on Mike Tyson for comments about not fighting David Benavidez

Canelo Alvarez's next opponent has finally been decided after months of speculation.

Having been called out by fellow stars Terence Crawford and David Benavidez, the Mexican's WBC mandatory challenger, it has been announced that Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez will face off against Jaime Munguia next.

The undisputed super middleweight champion may be facing off against a fellow Mexican, but it was 'The Mexican Monster' that most of the boxing world hoped would clash with Alvarez next.

Hall of Fame inductee Mike Tyson recently criticized the 33-year-old for "lacking heart" after allegedly turning down a large offer to fight Benavidez.

Following the recent press conference ahead of the all-Mexican super middleweight clash, the Guadalajara native was interviewed by Fight Hub TV, where he was informed of Tyson's recent comments. He took aim at 'Iron Mike' and said this:

"I don't need to fight anybody. I don't need to prove anything to anybody because I remember when this happened with [Gennady] Golovkin. So I don't need to prove anything to anybody. This fight with Jaime Munguia you need to respect more because this fight is more important than other fights."

He continued:

"It's never enough for you guys. I don't need to prove anything to anybody anymore. I've done everything in my career... I'd respect [Tyson's] opinion if he was sober."

Watch Canelo Alvarez's interview below from 3:05:

Terence Crawford's trainer claims he will outbox Canelo Alvarez

Terence Crawford's trainer, Brian McIntyre, believes that 'Bud' would outbox Canelo Alvarez and that the Mexican's power would not be enough to defeat the Nebraska native, should the pair ever face off in the ring.

Following Crawford's history-making win over Errol Spence Jr. last year, where he became the first male boxer to be crowned an undisputed champion in two weight classes, the welterweight king called for a clash with Alvarez.

While the consensus is that the undisputed super middleweight champion would be too powerful for Crawford, McIntyre was recently interviewed by Fight Hub TV, where he said this:

"'Bud' beats [Alvarez's] a*s. Outbox his a*s. Just outbox him. [The weight difference] doesn't matter, 'Bud' can fight big people all day, all his f**king life... Don't worry about no power. 'Bud' knows how to roll with punches... We can take your power away from you."

Watch Brian McIntyre discuss Crawford vs. Canelo Alvarez below from 1:02: