"Khabib would never" - Fans react to Charles Oliveira fighting top 5 lightweights in a year and a half

Charles Oliveira is just one fight away from completing an incredible stat. With his fight against Makhachev at UFC 280 on October 22, he'd have faced the top 5 lightweights in under a year and a half.

'Do Bronx' grew up inside the octagon and has spent the last 12 years perfecting his craft within the UFC. Despite the ups and downs of his career, the Brazilian has hit his stride inside the cage. He has torn through the best of the lightweight division ever since becoming champion.

ESPN MMA @espnmma #UFC280 Oliveira has been dominating top lightweights at a wild rate Oliveira has been dominating top lightweights at a wild rate 😳 #UFC280 https://t.co/4cJAb2mWkS

In light of the news, a number of fans took time to discredit Khabib Nurmagomedov for his reign as UFC lightweight champion. Many insisted that he couldn't achieve something like this inside the octagon.

5 Star Man @trevnorton @espnmma Ya he wins he is FOR SURE ahead of Khabib imo if not already this run he is on is insane @espnmma Ya he wins he is FOR SURE ahead of Khabib imo if not already this run he is on is insane

DarbyOGill @DarbyOG82 @espnmma That’s like the average time khabib took between fights @espnmma That’s like the average time khabib took between fights

Fans directed their appreciation towards "savage" and everything he has accomplished since capturing the lightweight title.

Charles Oliveira faces off against Khabib Nurmagomedov's life-long friend and training partner Islam Makhachev on October 22.

The pair will compete at the most stacked card of the year at UFC 280. Alongside the 155lbs title clash, Aljamain Sterling and T.J. Dillashaw will contend for the 135lbs strap. Sean O'Malley will take a huge step up in competition when he collides with Petr Yan.

Charles Oliveira's short but prestigious reign as UFC lightweight champion

Charles Oliveira spent over a decade in the UFC before he got his flowers and hasn't looked back since.

After dominating the legendary Tony Ferguson for three rounds, the 32-year-old was given a shot at UFC gold and took full advantage of the chance. Enduring some adversity in the first round, the Brazil-native came back and finished Michael Chandler early in the second.

Oliveira followed up his title win with another stellar performance against Dustin Poirier. He hurt 'The Diamond' on the feet and locked in a rear-naked choke to retain his spot at the top of the mountain.

The 42-fight veteran's most recent appearance in the cage saw him have a round-of-the-year war against Justin Gaethje. He submitted 'The Highlight' with a rear-naked choke as well.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far