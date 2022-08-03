"Better than majority of PPVs this year" - Fans react to Chris Duncan's shocking comeback win on DWCS against Charlie Campbell

Dana White's Contender Series (DWCS) is becoming more and more popular as the years roll on. Since it began in 2017, the show has risen in popularity and provided a doorway for fighters to enter the UFC and showcase their talent.

With fights like the one between Chris Duncan and Charlie Campbell, DWCS will only continue to rise into mainstream MMA. Vicious blows were landed from both men, and Duncan looked to be almost finished when his right hand connected with Campbell's chin and sent him crashing to the mat.

UFC @ufc



@TheProblem155 just closed the show with a 𝐒𝐓𝐀𝐓𝐄𝐌𝐄𝐍𝐓! That. Was. INSANE!!!! 🤯@TheProblem155 just closed the show with a 𝐒𝐓𝐀𝐓𝐄𝐌𝐄𝐍𝐓! #DWCS That. Was. INSANE!!!! 🤯@TheProblem155 just closed the show with a 𝐒𝐓𝐀𝐓𝐄𝐌𝐄𝐍𝐓! #DWCS https://t.co/ZjYBPF9DnF

The incredible one-round firefight that took place between Duncan and Campbell had fans declaring that the most recent week of the DWCS was better than many UFC pay-per-view events.

@Werdumed had the following to say:

Werdoomed @Werdumed @ufc @theproblem155 Ironically better than majority of PPVs this year @ufc @theproblem155 Ironically better than majority of PPVs this year

Another fan claimed the show should be put in the Hall of Fame:

@afeldMMA felt that it was a better fight than Cheick Kongo vs. Pat Barry, which is already in the Hall of Fame:

AFeldmanMMA @afeldMMA @ufc @theproblem155 That may have been better than Kongo vs Barry. Wow @ufc @theproblem155 That may have been better than Kongo vs Barry. Wow https://t.co/EH4BNLrqcS

The card was called one of the best MMA shows of the year by @cad_chamberlain:

One fan even stated that Chris Duncan had done the old switcheroo on Campbell:

Dana White elated by recent DWCS card, given the disappointment of the previous week

The opening week of the DWCS provided Dana White with feelings of frustration. The lackluster performances that were on display were the exact opposite of what he had been looking for. He also said in a post-fight press conference that the opening week was the antithesis of the reason the show was created.

The UFC president will likely be much happier with the results of the second week of season 6. The card was filled with action, particularly the back-and-forth affair between Charlie Campbell and Chris Duncan.

White was so pumped after this week's card that he had barely sat down in his chair for the post-fight press conference when he exclaimed:

"Tell me that ain't worth getting out every Tuesday for!"

Even better news for White is that this was the first time that DWCS had ever trended worldwide:

"We're in our sixth season, and trending worldwide for the first time ever. Number 2 in the United States, number 1 in the UK, number 6 in Canada."

Watch the video below:

White will be hoping that the show continues to trend worldwide, and that more and more eyes will be focused on the UFC.

