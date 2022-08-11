“Top lightweight in the world in any organization” - Fans react to Christian Lee’s epic KO of Timofey Nastyukhin

'The Warrior' Christian Lee was able to defend his ONE lightweight world championship with knockouts when he held ONE gold. Before losing the throne to Ok Rae Yoon, the Singaporean-American star defended his lightweight crown twice, both via knockouts.

First, he beat the then-undefeated Iuri Lapicus in just a single round. Next, he faced Russian fighter Timofey Nastyukhin and was able to earn a KO stoppage even faster this time.

ONE Championship has shared a clip of Christian Lee knocking out Nastyukhin on Instagram:

"Clipped 'em 💯 Christian Lee looks to dethrone Ok Rae Yoon and take back the ONE Lightweight World Title on August 26 at ONE 160!"

ONE Championship fans were impressed with the video and shared their thoughts in the comments. 'ohma330' said:

"Top lightweight in the world in any organization imo, crazy to think he’s only 24, hasn’t even hit his athletic prime yet."

ONE fan, Wilson Long, simply added:

"Pinpoint accuracy."

Christian Lee seeking to avenge loss to Ok Rae Yoon

In late 2021, 'The Warrior' lost his ONE lightweight world title in a close match against South Korean fighter Ok Rae Yoon. On August 26, at ONE 160, Lee will be seeking to avenge this defeat and recapture his gold belt.

In his post-fight interview, Lee demanded an instant rematch and called into question the judges' decision:

“I have absolute respect for Ok Rae Yoon. But let’s bring it to the board. I want an instant rematch... That was bullsh*t. I won that fight. I know my skills, I believe in my skills. I think it deserves an instant rematch. Let’s bring it to the board. Make the decision or overturn it. Do whatever it takes to get a rematch.”

In his post-fight interview with the media, Ok said that complaining is an ineffective way to win a fight. The South Korean fighter said:

“I won in a unanimous decision... I’m kind of disappointed, I don’t think this is a beautiful thing to see, what Christian Lee is doing. If he really wanted to win that badly, he should have dominated me more.”

'The Warrior' will have his chance to avenge his loss on August 26 at ONE 160. Standing in his way is the highly skilled ONE lightweight world champion Ok Rae Yoon.

