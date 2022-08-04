"When you coming for that James Bond role?" - Fans react as Conor McGregor is finally set to make his Hollywood debut alongside Jake Gyllenhaal

Conor McGregor has had a legendary UFC career. Not only is he the first fighter to ever become double champ by simultaneously holding two belts, but he has also headlined the five highest selling pay-per-view events in UFC history.

His fame has transcended the sport, as even people who aren't fans of the UFC know McGregor by name and face. It comes as no surprise as McGregor has ventured into boxing, losing a matchup against Floyd Mayweather, who he may fight again. He is also constantly on television commercials in advertisements for his Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey, which he recently sold.

Most recently, it was announced that Conor McGregor will be making his film debut, joining Jake Gyllenhaal in the remake of the 1989 classic Road House:

For McGregor, this will mark his first time on the big screen, and the UFC legend responded with a simple emoji:

Fans, however, had a lot more to say about the surprising news:

The responses were not all positive, however:

One fan simply wanted to know about McGregor's UFC future:

Will Conor McGregor make a UFC return?

Conor McGregor has been inactive since becoming double champ nearly six years ago. He has had just four UFC fights during that time, picking up only one victory over the now-retired Donald Cerrone. In his three losses, one against Khabib Nurmagomedov and two against Dustin Poirier, McGregor has looked overmatched and like a shell of his former self.

Although McGregor is currently training and claims to be working his way towards a UFC return, fans may not believe him to be totally committed. As previously mentioned, McGregor is currently in talks for another boxing match with Floyd Mayweather. With news that he will also be making his Hollywood debut, his schedule could be booked for the foreseeable future.

McGregor, off name alone, will attract fanfare whenever he does take the octagon again. If he continues to remain inactive and lose fights, however, it won't be long before fans begin to see him as an over the hill fighter whose time has passed him by.

As great as McGregor has been throughout his career, the sport waits for nobody. Fans have witnessed many greats in the UFC and throughout sports spend the whole back end of their careers attempting to climb back to where they were in their prime.

If he does want to reclaim his glory, McGregor should be focused on making his return to the UFC soon. It is easy to forget, but McGregor is younger than current champions Kamaru Usman, Francis Ngannou, and Deiveson Figueiredo, and just two months older than Alexander Volkanovski. Time might be on McGregor's side for now, but the longer he remains inactive, the higher he will have to climb to regain his past glory.

