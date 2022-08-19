"At least he admits he was way more loose and ready" - Fans react to Conor McGregor's breakdown of different kicks in fights against Max Holloway and Donald Cerrone

Fans have today reacted to Conor McGregor's analysis of the difference in his kicking technique during his fights against Max Holloway and Donald Cerrone.

Conor McGregor is still sidelined after suffering a broken leg during his third clash against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 over a year ago.

While analyzing his outings against Max Holloway and the much more recent Donald Cerrone, 'The Notorious' shared his outlook on his kicking technique, urging competitors to stretch to have more freedom in the cage:

"Look at the difference in the freedom of the leg in the Holloway fight vs the Cowboy fight... More freedom. Both raspers in their own right but your flexibility work you cannot lie to yourself on. It will show itself. Stretch! Congrats to all the young kids of Ireland competing and dominating in the amateur mma world championships. Our largest team sent over and all I am seeing non stop is wins and medals"

As always, fans have gathered to share their opinions on Conor McGregor's post, with the first-ever UFC champ-champ receiving mixed comments:

Image credit to Eric Lancaster on Facebook

Image credit to @chizzaass on Instagram

Image credit to @_simba.0 on Instagram

Image credit to @louiexbm420 on Instagram

Image credit to @scenickrown on Instagram

Image credit to Ry Wilson on Facebook Image credit to Eric Lancaster on Facebook

Image credit to @radicalbotanicalsok on Instagram

Image credit to Timothy Mullins on Facebook

Image credit to Dan Holmlund on Facebook

Image credit to Gary Rayner on Facebook

Will Conor McGregor ever become UFC champion again?

Due to his value in the UFC, Conor McGregor will be favored to jump ahead of the queue and fight for a title much easier than everybody else, but will he ever compete for gold in the sport again?

Depending on when he returns to the octagon, the Dubliner could find that the division, either lightweight or welterweight, has moved on since his hiatus. This could potentially halt his attempt to reclaim his strap.

If this is the case, we could see McGregor compete in superfights against fighters closer to his level of star power. This could open the door for huge matchups involving Jorge Masvidal, Justin Gaethje, and other high-level MMA stars.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by John Cunningham