"Rent free" - Fans react to Conor McGregor's deleted tweet targeting "The Makachevs"

Conor McGregor took a shot at Islam Makhachev in a now-deleted tweet, prompting fans to post a mixed bag of responses.
On Twitter, 'The Notorious' posted a meme that showed a person with a birth defect. The meme read, "When your parents are cousins." McGregor accompanied his post with the caption "The Makachevs," implying that UFC lightweight contender Islam Makhachev was a product of inbreeding.
McGregor has since deleted the tweet, but the Instagram page Full Violence posted a screenshot of it. UFC fans on the social media platform proceeded to comment on McGregor's apparent jab at the Dagestani. Check out the best comments below.
Several fans got a kick out of McGregor's joke. An Instagram user likened his trolljob to a 10-7 round in the UFC, while another speculated that the post indicated the Irishman could be rooting for Charles Oliveira.
One McGregor supporter referred to him as "the GOAT." Meanwhile, a commenter – who claimed that he isn't a McGregor fan – admitted that he found the post funny.
However, there are also those who thought the Irishman's tweet was disrespectful. This segment of fans pointed out that Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov appear to be living "rent free" inside McGregor's mind.
McGregor is currently spending his time on the sidelines after he suffered a brutal injury at UFC 264. He is expected to return to the octagon later this year or early next year.
Conor McGregor makes fun of inbreeding rate in Islam Makhachev's hometown
Last October, Conor McGregor took to Twitter to randomly throw shade at his former rival Khabib Nurmagomedov. The former UFC double-champion called the Russian a "smelly inbred" with a "cousin wife."
On top of that, McGregor posted a screencap from Google, pointing out that there's a high rate of inbreeding in Dagestan, his rival's hometown.
Check out the tweet below:
The Irishman's insults prompted Nurmagomedov's manager Ali Abdelaziz to respond. McGregor decided to attack him too, saying "I hate you bro. When you die I celebrate."