"Rent free" - Fans react to Conor McGregor's deleted tweet targeting "The Makachevs"

Conor McGregor took a shot at Islam Makhachev in a now-deleted tweet, prompting fans to post a mixed bag of responses.

On Twitter, 'The Notorious' posted a meme that showed a person with a birth defect. The meme read, "When your parents are cousins." McGregor accompanied his post with the caption "The Makachevs," implying that UFC lightweight contender Islam Makhachev was a product of inbreeding.

McGregor has since deleted the tweet, but the Instagram page Full Violence posted a screenshot of it. UFC fans on the social media platform proceeded to comment on McGregor's apparent jab at the Dagestani. Check out the best comments below.

Fans on Instagram react to McGregor's tweet [Screencapped from @fullviolence on Instagram]

Several fans got a kick out of McGregor's joke. An Instagram user likened his trolljob to a 10-7 round in the UFC, while another speculated that the post indicated the Irishman could be rooting for Charles Oliveira.

One McGregor supporter referred to him as "the GOAT." Meanwhile, a commenter – who claimed that he isn't a McGregor fan – admitted that he found the post funny.

However, there are also those who thought the Irishman's tweet was disrespectful. This segment of fans pointed out that Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov appear to be living "rent free" inside McGregor's mind.

Fans on Instagram react to McGregor's tweet [Screencapped from @fullviolence on Instagram]

McGregor is currently spending his time on the sidelines after he suffered a brutal injury at UFC 264. He is expected to return to the octagon later this year or early next year.

Conor McGregor makes fun of inbreeding rate in Islam Makhachev's hometown

Last October, Conor McGregor took to Twitter to randomly throw shade at his former rival Khabib Nurmagomedov. The former UFC double-champion called the Russian a "smelly inbred" with a "cousin wife."

On top of that, McGregor posted a screencap from Google, pointing out that there's a high rate of inbreeding in Dagestan, his rival's hometown.

McGregor's deleted tweet on inbreeding in Dagestan

Check out the tweet below:

Ali Abdelaziz @AliAbdelaziz00 Here we go again insulting people nation and religion this is not funny my dream to see you in person twitter.com/TheNotoriousMM… Here we go again insulting people nation and religion this is not funny my dream to see you in person twitter.com/TheNotoriousMM…

The Irishman's insults prompted Nurmagomedov's manager Ali Abdelaziz to respond. McGregor decided to attack him too, saying "I hate you bro. When you die I celebrate."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by David Andrew