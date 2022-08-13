"The UFC exploited its athletes through loopholes" - Fans react to Dana White saying fighters "get paid what they're supposed to"

Dana White has often been criticized for his stance on the fighter pay situation in the promotion. Fans have yet again slammed the UFC supremo for his recent comments on the topic.

White recently claimed that UFC fighters "get paid what they're supposed to," rubbishing the notion that they're grossly underpaid.

According to the UFC president, while fighters will always want to make more money, there should be a limit as to what they should be paid. White blamed the influx of too much money in the hands of fighters, among other things, as one of the major reasons for the gradual decline in the popularity of boxing.

Full story: UFC boss Dana White says fighter pay is right where it should be.Full story: bit.ly/3plJ09n UFC boss Dana White says fighter pay is right where it should be. 💸Full story: bit.ly/3plJ09n https://t.co/lFTb64v7ly

Many fans, however, don't seem to agree with White's comments. While most of them recognize that top-tier fighters in the UFC get paid satisfactorily, they feel it is the bottom tier fighters who should get paid more than the current $12,000 to show and $12,000 to win.

One individual stressed the need for of a fighter's union in the UFC, claiming that the promotion "exploited its athletes through loopholes." Check out some of the fan reactions in response to an MMA Junkie tweet quoting White's recent comments about fighter pay below:

Nicholas Chase @NickRidic1892 @MMAJunkie Bro, the UFC has been bringing in billions of dollars and the fighters only see 17% of that money. You’ve taken away their sponsorships and made billions of your own sponsors, which they don’t see a lick of. The UFC exploited its athletes through loopholes. Unionize!! @MMAJunkie Bro, the UFC has been bringing in billions of dollars and the fighters only see 17% of that money. You’ve taken away their sponsorships and made billions of your own sponsors, which they don’t see a lick of. The UFC exploited its athletes through loopholes. Unionize!!

MK1032 @BigBodyGuccii @MMAJunkie The top of the UFC is paid just fine. It’s the bottom tier guys that end the night with $3,000 after taxes, managers, coaches, camps, travel etc that sucks. The $12,000 to show, $12,000 more to win isn’t enough to improve the skill of this sport. Once guys/girls can train FT on… @MMAJunkie The top of the UFC is paid just fine. It’s the bottom tier guys that end the night with $3,000 after taxes, managers, coaches, camps, travel etc that sucks. The $12,000 to show, $12,000 more to win isn’t enough to improve the skill of this sport. Once guys/girls can train FT on…

MK1032 @BigBodyGuccii @MMAJunkie …entry contracts then the sport will grow, more people will train full time to get better and have more desire to be in this sport. @MMAJunkie …entry contracts then the sport will grow, more people will train full time to get better and have more desire to be in this sport.

S @osnsiv @MMAJunkie He makes a point about boxing but there’s a healthy middle ground between your fighters needed full time jobs to pay bills and what boxing has become. 20/20 should be absolute minimum for fighters in the ufc @MMAJunkie He makes a point about boxing but there’s a healthy middle ground between your fighters needed full time jobs to pay bills and what boxing has become. 20/20 should be absolute minimum for fighters in the ufc

MK1032 @BigBodyGuccii @osnsiv MK1032 @BigBodyGuccii @MMAJunkie The top of the UFC is paid just fine. It’s the bottom tier guys that end the night with $3,000 after taxes, managers, coaches, camps, travel etc that sucks. The $12,000 to show, $12,000 more to win isn’t enough to improve the skill of this sport. Once guys/girls can train FT on… @MMAJunkie The top of the UFC is paid just fine. It’s the bottom tier guys that end the night with $3,000 after taxes, managers, coaches, camps, travel etc that sucks. The $12,000 to show, $12,000 more to win isn’t enough to improve the skill of this sport. Once guys/girls can train FT on… @MMAJunkie Agreed 100%. Champ pay is fine, Dana’s right about it being an ear what you kill system (which imo beats unionizing). It’s the bottom guys on 12/12 that end the night with $3,000 after all other fees, taxes and expenses that is hampering this sport. twitter.com/BigBodyGuccii/… @osnsiv @MMAJunkie Agreed 100%. Champ pay is fine, Dana’s right about it being an ear what you kill system (which imo beats unionizing). It’s the bottom guys on 12/12 that end the night with $3,000 after all other fees, taxes and expenses that is hampering this sport. twitter.com/BigBodyGuccii/…

Daniel McEvoy @danielmcevoy16 @MMAJunkie The worse thing about fighter pay is there people on the ufc roster who work a normal job aswell as fight, being in the ufc you should be earning at least enough to train full time @MMAJunkie The worse thing about fighter pay is there people on the ufc roster who work a normal job aswell as fight, being in the ufc you should be earning at least enough to train full time

Gregory @Hafdog27 @MMAJunkie Dana has a few hundred mill in the bank it’s easy for him to say this…12 n 12 is laughable to be paid starting out in this big of a promotion @MMAJunkie Dana has a few hundred mill in the bank it’s easy for him to say this…12 n 12 is laughable to be paid starting out in this big of a promotion

Tony Wazinski @heyh0wyadoin @MMAJunkie But the Nelk boys are privvy to a $250,000 cash gift for literally no reason. Got it. @MMAJunkie But the Nelk boys are privvy to a $250,000 cash gift for literally no reason. Got it.

Jake Paul rips Dana White for recent comments on fighter pay

YouTube star-turned-boxer Jake Paul has previously criticized Dana White for his stance on the fighter pay situation in the UFC, urging fighters to stand up for themselves and demand better treatment from their employers.

'The Problem Child' has once again put White on blast for his recent comments, claiming that "no major sports organization pays its athletes as poorly as Dana White & UFC."

In a recent tweet, he wrote:

"No major sports organization pays its athletes as poorly as Dana White & UFC. If u don’t see that then you are one of Dana’s sheeps. They keep talking about selling out 21 events in a row but never talking about raising fighter pay, giving them healthcare & fair revenue split."

They keep talking about selling out 21 events in a row but never talking about raising fighter pay, giving them healthcare & fair revenue split. Greg Rosenstein @grosenstein



"You always have something to bitch about, I guess ... these guys get paid what they're supposed to get paid."



youtu.be/iAXgjFfQSfw?t=… Dana White was asked in a @GQMagazine interview about concerns over low fighter pay."You always have something to bitch about, I guess ... these guys get paid what they're supposed to get paid." Dana White was asked in a @GQMagazine interview about concerns over low fighter pay. "You always have something to bitch about, I guess ... these guys get paid what they're supposed to get paid."youtu.be/iAXgjFfQSfw?t=… https://t.co/Ix79jgAUrZ No major sports organization pays its athletes as poorly as Dana White & UFC. If u don’t see that then you are one of Dana’s sheeps.They keep talking about selling out 21 events in a row but never talking about raising fighter pay, giving them healthcare & fair revenue split. twitter.com/grosenstein/st… No major sports organization pays its athletes as poorly as Dana White & UFC. If u don’t see that then you are one of Dana’s sheeps. They keep talking about selling out 21 events in a row but never talking about raising fighter pay, giving them healthcare & fair revenue split. twitter.com/grosenstein/st…

In another tweet, Paul seemingly urged fighters to quit the promotion, claiming that he'd do the same if his employer told him he'd never get a raise. He added that while fighters are not getting paid what they deserve, White "has made hundreds of millions" from their hard work. He wrote:

"If my boss told me I am never getting a raise I would quit and go somewhere that actually values me. Right? But what if ur boss, who has made hundreds of millions from ur hard work told u he’s not increasing ur minimum pay and you’re not able to quit?"

Jake Paul @jakepaul



But what if ur boss, who has made hundreds of millions from ur hard work told u he’s not increasing ur minimum pay and you’re not able to quit? If my boss told me I am never getting a raise I would quit and go somewhere that actually values me. Right?But what if ur boss, who has made hundreds of millions from ur hard work told u he’s not increasing ur minimum pay and you’re not able to quit? espn.com/mma/story/_/id… If my boss told me I am never getting a raise I would quit and go somewhere that actually values me. Right?But what if ur boss, who has made hundreds of millions from ur hard work told u he’s not increasing ur minimum pay and you’re not able to quit? espn.com/mma/story/_/id…

