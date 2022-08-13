"The UFC exploited its athletes through loopholes" - Fans react to Dana White saying fighters "get paid what they're supposed to"

Dana White has often been criticized for his stance on the fighter pay situation in the promotion. Fans have yet again slammed the UFC supremo for his recent comments on the topic.
White recently claimed that UFC fighters "get paid what they're supposed to," rubbishing the notion that they're grossly underpaid.
According to the UFC president, while fighters will always want to make more money, there should be a limit as to what they should be paid. White blamed the influx of too much money in the hands of fighters, among other things, as one of the major reasons for the gradual decline in the popularity of boxing.
Many fans, however, don't seem to agree with White's comments. While most of them recognize that top-tier fighters in the UFC get paid satisfactorily, they feel it is the bottom tier fighters who should get paid more than the current $12,000 to show and $12,000 to win.
One individual stressed the need for of a fighter's union in the UFC, claiming that the promotion "exploited its athletes through loopholes." Check out some of the fan reactions in response to an MMA Junkie tweet quoting White's recent comments about fighter pay below:
Jake Paul rips Dana White for recent comments on fighter pay
YouTube star-turned-boxer Jake Paul has previously criticized Dana White for his stance on the fighter pay situation in the UFC, urging fighters to stand up for themselves and demand better treatment from their employers.
'The Problem Child' has once again put White on blast for his recent comments, claiming that "no major sports organization pays its athletes as poorly as Dana White & UFC."
In a recent tweet, he wrote:
"No major sports organization pays its athletes as poorly as Dana White & UFC. If u don’t see that then you are one of Dana’s sheeps. They keep talking about selling out 21 events in a row but never talking about raising fighter pay, giving them healthcare & fair revenue split."
In another tweet, Paul seemingly urged fighters to quit the promotion, claiming that he'd do the same if his employer told him he'd never get a raise. He added that while fighters are not getting paid what they deserve, White "has made hundreds of millions" from their hard work. He wrote:
"If my boss told me I am never getting a raise I would quit and go somewhere that actually values me. Right? But what if ur boss, who has made hundreds of millions from ur hard work told u he’s not increasing ur minimum pay and you’re not able to quit?"