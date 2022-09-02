Legend has it he is still waiting on live for the punchline - Fans react as Dana White hilariously fails to realize he's been trolled by Chael Sonnen 

Fans are hysterical over the throwback video of Chael Sonnen trolling Dana White.

White is a genius of a promoter who has generated millions of dollars for the UFC and himself, but Sonnen once clowned him by making him the butt of a joke. The former middleweight title challenger was about to end a conversation with the UFC President when he had this to say:

"I haven't got to talk to you in a while. I gotta tell you a new joke that's going around. What is six feet tall, dashing, and disappears in an instant?"

Before he could even say what, the live stream ended, leaving the UFC President by himself. The joke was that Sonnen was describing himself, but White didn't get the joke and had this to say:

"Oh, he froze right at the punchline. He froze at the punchline. That's f***ing brutal."

Little did White know that he was the punchline. The video has resurfaced several times over the past couple of years, including recently when UFC welterweight Belal Muhammad posted the video on Instagram. MMA fans started to get creative with their comments, including one that hilariously said:

"Legend has it he is still waiting on live for the punchline"

Watch Chael Sonnen hilariously troll Dana White below:

Dana White gives Jake Paul credit for his rumored fight against Anderson Silva

White is tired of talking about Jake Paul, but he did have one last thing to say. Paul is supposedly boxing Anderson Silva in October. During the post-event interview for Dana White's Contender Series, the UFC President had this to say about the potential matchup:

"I don’t give a s**t about [Jake Paul], but if he’s really fighting Anderson Silva, if that’s true, it’s about time. He’s got a real fight on his hands there, regardless of how old Anderson is. Yeah, that’s a real fight.”

If Paul can beat Silva, that would be the first credible boxing win for the YouTuber. With that said, White doesn't want to be asked about him anymore. The UFC President has more important things to worry about, like figuring out the punchline to Sonnen's joke.

Watch Dana White react to Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silve below:

