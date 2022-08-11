"Keep DC off that commentary team" - Fans react to Daniel Cormier laughing hysterically as Islam Makhachev trolls Charles Oliveira's English

Islam Makhachev recently jibed at upcoming opponent Charles Oliveira for not being able to communicate in English. During a recent appearance on ESPN MMA's DC & RC show, Makhachev stressed the importance of learning English for fighters.

The UFC is a promotion based in America and in order to connect with the fans and subsequently become popular, a fighter needs to be able to communicate in English, believes Makhachev.

The Dagestani fighter claimed that nobody understands what Oliveira says and insinuated that he must learn the language to make more money in the UFC.

Makhachev's comments left his AKA teammate Daniel Cormier in splits and fans were irked to see the former two-division champion openly laughing at a fighter being trolled for not knowing a language that's not his mother tongue.

Most fans accused Cormier of being openly biased towards Makhachev and urged the UFC to remove him from the commentary team when Makhachev and Oliveira fight later this year.

"Keep DC off that commentary team," wrote an individual.

Check out some of the comments by fans below:

Fans react to 'DC' laughing as Islam Makhachev trolls Charles Oliveira

Islam Makhachev explains why he was disappointed with Charles Oliveira for chasing money fights

Although Charles Oliveira isn't technically a champion after being stripped of the title at UFC 274, he is widely regarded as the unofficial lightweight champ. Heading into the lightweight title clash with Oliveira, Makhachev revealed that he was disappointed by the Brazilian's attitude.

Oliveira was chasing a money fight with Conor McGregor, who hasn't won a fight in the lightweight division since 2016. Makhachev claimed that true champions always look to defend the title against worthy opponents instead of chasing money fights.

He said:

"For me, this is embarrassing when UFC lightweight champion asks [for] someone like Nate Diaz or Conor McGregor. Conor McGregor, who won five years ago – nobody remembers when these guys win some fights. He tried to go Diaz or McGregor, but he forgot my name. And when they asked about me, he said he needs money or something like this, but when he fought Dustin [Poirier] or Justin Gaethje, he didn’t think about money."

Check out the full interview below:

Oliveira and Makhachev will go to war in the headliner of UFC 280 at the Emirates Arena in Abu Dhabi on October 22.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by David Andrew