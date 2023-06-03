Joe Rogan has been working with the UFC for over 20 years, both as a commentator and as an interviewer.

His role as the in-cage interviewer has led to countless memes being created of Joe Rogan 'interviewing' people in awkward situations. Following US President Joe Biden's unfortunate fall during a ceremony at a US Air Force Academy, a meme of Rogan interviewing Biden was created.

The longtime UFC commentator took to Instagram to share the hilarious meme, and said the following:

"The internet is the greatest worst thing that’s ever happened"

See the post below:

Budding UFC lightweight contender Matt Frevola declared that Joe Rogan was being the ultimate professional, and said this:

"Just doing your job Joe"

A fan commented on Rogan's post by referencing the original interview that the UFC commentator did with Conor McGregor, on the ground, after he snapped his leg against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. @Bryce_romano said this:

"YA WIFE IS IN ME DMS"

Former UFC bantamweight champion and fellow commentator Dominick Cruz even weighed in with this comment:

"No one can hold him down!"

See the reactions below:

Screenshot of fans' and fighters' reactions to Joe Rogan-Joe Biden meme

Rogan has become a part of the furniture at the UFC, but over recent years the stand-up comedian has become noticeably less involved with the promotion.

The success of his podcast, alongside many other factors that the public is likely unaware of, means that Rogan only features on UFC pay-per-view events in the United States.

Joe Rogan discusses why Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira 3 probably won't happen

Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira share one of the greatest rivalries in combat sports history. The pair have met four times across kickboxing and MMA, with the Brazilian holding a 3-1 lead.

'Poatan' defeated Adesanya via a controversial decision in kickboxing before he KO'd 'The Last Stylebender' in their second kickboxing fight. He followed that up with a TKO win over the Nigerian-born Kiwi at UFC 281 last year before Adesanya reclaimed the belt in stunning fashion with a KO win over Pereira at UFC 287.

Joe Rogan shared his thoughts about why a third UFC fight is unlikely and eluded to the massive weight cut Pereira is forced to do to make 185 pounds. He said this:

"I don't think Pereira really wants to make '85 anymore, it's absolutely brutal [for him]. And, there's a lot of speculation that that's why [he lost the fight with Israel Adesanya]... A lot of people are speculating that [Pereira] doesn't take a punch that well because he cuts so much weight."

Catch Joe Rogan's comments below (1:20):

Poll : 0 votes