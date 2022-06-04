When Joe Rogan defended his decision to interview Conor McGregor following horrific UFC 264 leg break

Joe Rogan came under a lot of fire for interviewing 'The Notorious' Conor McGregor after his infamous leg break at UFC 264.

On the #1685 edition of The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE) podcast with comedian Shane Gills, the color commentator defended his decision for doing the interview, saying:

"People ask me why I interviewed him. He actually brought me over. He said come over here lad, let's do a podcast... He asked me to sit down next to him. I was like, how am I gonna do this. I feel like I should get something out of him. Because I knew, even if we recognize the fact that he is emotionally charged up like that, this is just him expressing himself emotionally charged up."

Watch the full JRE episode below:

On the podcast, Rogan elaborated that the former UFC double-champ is a special person. He said that few people in McGregor's position, who has half a billion dollars in the bank, would be willing to keep taking on elite level contenders like Dustin Poirier and Cowboy Cerrone.

ChanMan @ChandranTheMan Joe Rogan sitting down to interview Conor McGregor... what a pro. #UFC264 Joe Rogan sitting down to interview Conor McGregor... what a pro. #UFC264 https://t.co/taqDEZ7zbJ

He said that McGregor wanted to fight hard and even fought the then lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov when he already had 100 million dollars.

Rogan further accepted 'Mystic Mac's' proposal to frame the UFC 264 picture of the duo and hang it in Rogan's studio. He event invited McGregor on the JRE podcast.

Joe Rogan calls to stop post-fight interviews for knocked out fighters

The legendary commentator asked the UFC to stop interviewing fighters who got knocked out during the fights. Rogan made this decision after an awkward interview he had with Alistair Overeem following his knockout loss to Stipe Miocic back in 2016.

Watch the interview below:

During the interview, Overeem stated that he felt Miocic tap during a guillotine attempt earlier in the round. Even after checking the cameras from multiple angles, Rogan couldn't see the tap from Miocic.

Joe Rogan @joerogan I asked the UFC brass if we could please refrain from interviewing fighters after they've been KO'ed. I don't think it's wise nor fair. I asked the UFC brass if we could please refrain from interviewing fighters after they've been KO'ed. I don't think it's wise nor fair.

Afterwards, through his Twitter handle, Rogan told his followers that he had expressed his opinion to the UFC about stopping the post-fight interview for knockout fighters.

Joe Rogan @joerogan If you've ever talked to a friend who has been KO'ed their perception of reality can be drastically off & their memory is severely impaired. If you've ever talked to a friend who has been KO'ed their perception of reality can be drastically off & their memory is severely impaired.

In a subsequent tweet, the comedian also said that if anyone has ever spoken to a person who got knocked out, they would know that the said individual's perception of reality and memory were drastically impaired following the knockout.

