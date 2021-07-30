"It wound up costing him" - Joe Rogan on how Conor McGregor's approach in training for UFC 264 might have resulted in leg break

Conor McGregor's leg injury is the talk of the MMA world after he recently stated he had stress fractures going into the fight. While some credit Dustin Poirier's alleged checks for the ankle break, McGregor has scoffed at this claim and revealed that Poirier didn't cause the leg break.

UFC commentator and podcaster Joe Rogan talked about it with Yannis Pappas on episode #1689 of The Joe Rogan Experience. Rogan mentioned McGregor's claims of stress fractures and explained why they might have occurred. He said:

"Conor apparently went into that fight with a cracked shin already. He had gotten a stress fracture on his shin, and got it scanned and there's even photographs of his scans, and was putting pads on it. I think what he was trying to do was, he was trying to spar during camp with no shin and instep pads. That's what I've been told. I don't know if it's true."

The NSAC has denied having any knowledge of Conor McGregor's injuries before going into UFC 264 and said that they wouldn't have allowed him to compete while he was injured. Meanwhile, Rogan also revealed that he got messages from a lot of people who told him about Conor McGregor sparring without shin pads. He said:

"Whenever anything happens, you'll get like a bunch of text messages from guys, 'I know a guy from Conor's camp, says Conor was sparring with no shin pads.' I don't know if that's true, but that's a rare thing for someone to spar. He was so hell bent on destroying Dustin Poirier, he might've done something like that, and then it wound up costing him."

Listen to the excerpt here:

Conor McGregor is recovering well after his surgery

McGregor underwent successful surgery after his leg break and kept his fans updated on his rehab. However, things have gotten better now as he uploaded a post on Instagram showing that he doesn't need to wear a cast anymore.

Ronald Acuna Jr., a Venezuelan professional baseball player who plays in the MLB, is injured as well and was seen rehabbing with Conor McGregor.

This was some great news for Conor McGregor's fans as the Irishman is recovering well. Interestingly, 'Notorious' was also seen working out in the gym with a cast on his leg.

Edited by Avinash Tewari