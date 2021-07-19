"We wouldn't let them compete" - NSAC denies any knowledge that Conor McGregor was injured going into UFC 264

The Nevada State Athletic Commission has denied having any knowledge of Conor McGregor’s supposed injury heading into UFC 264.

For days now, fans have been weighing in on the debate surrounding Conor McGregor and the “stress fractures” that he claims existed prior to his trilogy showdown against Dustin Poirier.

In a video posted to Instagram, Conor McGregor claimed that Dana White and the UFC knew he was carrying some kind of injury before stepping into the octagon to take on Dustin Poirier.

Was Conor McGregor already injured?

It’s been disputed by some and backed up by others, with NSAC executive Bob Bennett now giving his account of things to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

“If we ever knowingly had information a fighter wasn’t fit to fight, we wouldn’t let them compete,” NSAC executive director Bob Bennett said. “It would go to a doctor and a doctor would make that decision as the expert.”

For many, their 'side' of the debate comes down to whether or not they’re a fan of Conor McGregor and his recent antics. That’s one way of looking at things, but in another sense, there’s also the 'excuses' debate to be had regarding where 'The Notorious' is at in this stage of his career.

He’ll be desperate to get back in there and right this wrong and if there’s a storyline built into a hypothetical fourth fight that he was wronged in some way, it could do wonders for sales.

The NSAC hasn’t always had the best relationship with the UFC fandom, but within this context, none of that really matters. Conor McGregor clearly has a chip on his shoulder coming out of this fight and whether he was injured or he wasn’t, nobody can take away from Dustin Poirier and what he was able to achieve in that first round.

Poirier will be focusing his attention on going after Charles Oliveira and the UFC lightweight title in his next bout but beyond that, would any of us be surprised to see him thrown down with Conor McGregor again?

