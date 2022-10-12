"This was more entertaining than most of Izzy’s recent fights" – Fans hilariously react to footage of Israel Adesanya's "random gym fight" against Muay Thai fighter

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is set to take on his former kickboxing rival, Alex Pereira, at UFC 281. Adesanya will be looking to defend his belt for the sixth time, while Pereira will look to become the first middleweight to defeat Adesanya in mixed martial arts.

Footage of Israel Adesanya sparring with a Muay Thai fighter was recently shared on TheMacLife YouTube channel, drawing a wide range of responses from mixed martial arts fans.

YouTube user @TRENdysauce stated:

"I’ll be dammed, this was more entertaining than most of Izzy’s recent fights."

"This looks more entertaining than Izzy's last fights, he himself looks competitive during practice, hopefully Pereira brings the best out of Izzy."

"This looks more entertaining than Izzy's last fights, he himself looks competitive during practice, hopefully Pereira brings the best out of Izzy."

"Izzy's last combo was cool, wish he did more of those in the octagon."

"Man his combos near the end after homeboy gave him that kick to the sternum."

"Izzy’s last combo was cool, wish he did more of those in the octagon."

"Man his combos near the end after homeboy gave him that kick to the sternum."

@Ismaiel Aden and @Big Bosh shared their opinions:

"Izzy was just sparring that guy but dude was going for the kill."

"Just looks to me like the guy is getting on the inside of Izzy and Izzy is letting him stay there so he can improve defence because it's SPARRING."

Watch Israel Adesanya's sparring footage below:

Henry Cejudo's opinion changed after watching Israel Adesanya face Alex Pereira in kickboxing

Former UFC double champ Henry Cejudo previously shared that he believes Alex Pereira will repeat his performance from his second kickboxing meeting with Adesanya and knock him out.

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting



bit.ly/MRSept27 Henry Cejudo predicts Alex Pereira will knock out Israel Adesanya at UFC 281 Henry Cejudo predicts Alex Pereira will knock out Israel Adesanya at UFC 281 🔮📰 bit.ly/MRSept27 https://t.co/cKDyrPGBvc

At the time of Cejudo's comments, he had yet to watch either of the kickboxing matches between the UFC 281 main event combatants. On the latest episode of his YouTube segment, Fight Feedback, Cejudo watched both fights which has apparently caused a shift in his perspective:

"Looking at this fight, I think my perspective have changed from actually watching it and I do believe Israel has more of a chance now, but if you really analyze and pinpoint that fight - who is it that's going to be the aggressor in that fight is the person that's more likely to win."

Watch Henry Cejudo's full breakdown of Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira below:

