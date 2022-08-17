"Everyday I believe more in Thanos’ madness" - Fans hilariously react to Jack Cartwright pinching his nipples ahead of DWCS fight, compare him to Georges St-Pierre 

Fans have reacted after Dana White's Contender Series hopeful Jack Cartwright channeled his inner Georges St-Pierre, pinching his nipples moments before his bout.

Cartwright is a bantamweight fighter fighting out of Lancashire, England. The former Cage Warriors 135lb champ headed into the DWCS fight with an undefeated record of 10-0.

The Englishman went on to lose the bout via unanimous decision, suffering the first loss of his MMA career:

"Ready to cut diamonds"

Fans have reacted to the above post from UFC Twitter, with one fan joking that they were starting to agree with Marvel villain Thanos' ideology:

"Everyday I believe more in Thanos' madness"

Another fan compared Cartwright's nipple pinching to MMA legend Georges St-Pierre, who was also caught doing it on multiple occasions throughout his career:

"I love that we are far enough away from GSP that everyone forgot he and a bunch of Greg Jackson fighters used to do the nipple pinch makes me feel old."

"I love that we are far enough away from GSP that everyone forgot he and a bunch of Greg Jackson fighters used to do the nipple pinch makes me feel old."

One fan believes they know the reason fighters like 'GSP' would pinch themselves and expects Cartwright was doing the same:

"GSP and the guys from Jackson did it to 'disconnect for a split second' basically they would be so stressed about the fight that this ridiculous tactic was supposed to help them remember something besides the fight."

"GSP and the guys from Jackson did it to 'disconnect for a split second' basically they would be so stressed about the fight that this ridiculous tactic was supposed to help them remember something besides the fight."

Check out some of the other fan reactions below:

Do fighters still do this crazy thing? I remember listening to gsp and he had a reason for it. I don't remember why but he also nails down his windows to keep aliens out while sleeping. Dudes kinda weird

I feel like we can smell Cartwright thru the TV 🤧🫢

I like to believe theres a universe where i never saw this dude and i lived happily in ignorance

Not the nipple pinching and a rat tail too 😭

Dana White compares Kamaru Usman to Georges St-Pierre

While many fans are starting to believe welterweight champ Kamaru Usman is the GOAT of the division, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' is still behind the records held by former champ 'GSP'.

Georges St-Pierre is statiscally the greatest welterweight in UFC history as it stands. 'Rush' still holds the record for the most wins at 170lbs (19) and the most title fight wins (12).

Despite being behind on the numbers, UFC president Dana White believes the Nigerian-born fighter should be held in the same regard as fighters such as St-Pierre, Jon Jones and Anderson Silva.

In an interview with MMA Underground, the 53-year-old said:

"He's up there with Jon Jones and Anderson Silva and GSP, he's one of the greatest of all time. He's already the greatest welterweight, there's no denying that. Look at who he's beat. Look at the guys he's beat, and he's coming around to beat them again for the second time. He's lapping guys that are just nasty."

Should Kamaru Usman defeat Leon Edwards in their rematch, it will extend his UFC streak to 16 wins and 6 successful title defenses.

Catch Dana White's interview here:

