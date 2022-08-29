"Fixed fights don't count" - Fans react to tweet claiming Jake Paul has more wins over UFC champions than Islam Makhachev

MMA fans reacted to a recent Instagram post that claimed Jake Paul has more wins over UFC champions than Islam Makhachev. Paul holds two victories over former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in the boxing ring, while Makhachev is yet to fight a top ten lightweight in the UFC.

Check out the post below:

MMA fans' disinclination to accept the observation was made clear in the comments section as they came out in support of Makhachev. The crux of their defiance highlighted that Paul's victory came against the fighters towards the end of their careers.

One user dismissed the post by claiming fixed fights don't count:

''Fixed fighs don't count''

Another user made an attempt to reframe the tweet:

''Jake Paul has more rigged boxing wins against UFC champions than Islam* fixed it for you''

A second user went on to claim that Makhachev would maul Paul if they ever fought:

''Islam will maul him worse than that bear did to Decaprio''

Here are some of the best fan reactions below:

Fans hilariously react to a post that made an observation between Jake Paul and Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev will face Charles Oliveira in one of the most important fights for the lightweight division that will go down at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi. The top-ranked fighters will clash for the vacant lightweight belt.

On this day last year, Jake Paul fought Tyron Woodley in a boxing match

Following his KO victory over Ben Askren, Jake Paul went on to fight former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. The Showtime pay-per-view event took place exactly one year ago at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

This was the first fight in 'Problem Child's career that went past two rounds, as Woodley tested the grit of Paul like never before. The biggest moment in the fight came when Woodley rocked the YouTuber-turned-boxer with a strong right hand. Paul had an opportunity to showcase his resolve and fortitude, which he did efficiently.

After eight rounds, the judges scored the contest, 77-75, 78-74, 75-77, in favor of 'The Problem Child.'

Most Valuable Promotions @MostVpromotions



That night was the start of MVP…wait till you see what we have next. On this Sunday, 1 year ago, @jakepaul fought @TWooodley , one of the greatest UFC Welterweights of all time and won via split decision. Happy anniversary to both men.That night was the start of MVP…wait till you see what we have next. On this Sunday, 1 year ago, @jakepaul fought @TWooodley, one of the greatest UFC Welterweights of all time and won via split decision. Happy anniversary to both men.That night was the start of MVP…wait till you see what we have next. https://t.co/ELZmyjX2VF

A few months later, the pair squared off again in a rematch at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. Paul shocked the MMA and combat sports communities with his emphatic knockout victory over Woodley.

