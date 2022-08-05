"She broke the rules. She can deal with the consequences" - Fans react after Joe Rogan advocates justice for Brittney Griner, who was sentenced to 9 years in Russian prison on drug charges

Joe Rogan has shared his thoughts on the recent hearings of Brittney Griner.

Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) player Brittney Griner was arrested in February this year after she was found in possession of vape cartridges containing hashish oil in her luggage upon arriving in Russia for a match during the WNBA offseason. In a recent hearing, the former two-time Olympic gold medallist was sentenced to nine years of imprisonment.

Reuters @Reuters In its ruling, the Russian court said Griner committed the crime '"deliberately," despite the defendant having said that it was an "honest mistake"' reut.rs/3SpHdgS In its ruling, the Russian court said Griner committed the crime '"deliberately," despite the defendant having said that it was an "honest mistake"' reut.rs/3SpHdgS

Sharing his thoughts on the case, popular podcaster Joe Rogan took to his Facebook handle to advocate for Griner's release and wrote:

"This is some really horrible shit. I hope some sort of a deal can be made to get her out, and I hope this makes us look at our own policies here in America where thousands of people are in jail for cannabis right now."

However, Rogan's post sparked outrage among his followers. People fired shots at the JRE podcast host for siding with Brittney Griner, claiming that she deserved the punishment.

One fan commented on Facebook, writing:

"I'm very pro cannabis but I wouldn't travel to another country with it! Just asking for trouble. She broke the rules, she can deal with the consequences."

Check out the fan reactions to Joe Rogan's comments on Brittney Griner's imprisonment below:

Fan reactions to Rogan's comments

One fan supported Rogan and wrote:

"I don't understand how anyone thinks she deserved this, from what I have read , she had a couple vape cartridges on her, which is harmless. One hundred percent harmless — no different than if someone was carrying a pack of cigarettes. She didn't do anything wrong if all she did was have a couple cartridges on her. I'm completely mind blown. Pedophiles don't even get sentenced half that sometimes 😅"

You can check out the fan reactions supporting Rogan below:

fan reactions to Rogan's comments

Joe Rogan talks about Brittney Griner on his podcast

In an episode of the Joe Rogan Experience, the UFC color commentator asserted how the same people who have been vouching for Griner's release have remained silent as thousands of Americans are imprisoned for marijuana usage.

Expressing his thoughts on Brittney Griner's imprisonment, the popular podcaster said:

"[Griner has] already been over there for months. But here's what's important: People are freaking out about this, right? They're freaking out. 'Russia needs to let her go.'"

Rogan added:

"We have people in America right now locked up for marijuana, and they've been locked up for f***ing years – for years and years and years. There's not one, there's thousands of them. So what, they're not good at throwing a ball into a net? Is that what it is? They're not good at that one thing that we like to watch, so those f***ing people don't get let out?"

