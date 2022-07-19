"He needs to gain a couple. Hasn't won anything in 5 years" - Fans react to John Kavanagh saying that Conor McGregor 'hasn't lost a beat' in return to MMA training

Fans recently took to social media in hordes to react to Conor McGregor's coach Joh Kavanagh's comments about the Irishman's return to active training in mixed martial arts.
Some fans could not help but highlight McGregor's win-drought over the past few years. Here's what the fans had to say about Kavanagh's take on McGregor:
"Hasn’t lost a beat? He needs to gain a couple, he hasn’t won anything in like 5 years."
McGregor's last win was over UFC veteran Donald Cerrone. The duo headlined the action at UFC 246 back in January 2020 at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, in a welterweight bout. A massive faction of fans refused to recognize 'Cowboy' as an actual challenge for the Irishman.
The Crumlin native dismantled Cerrone shortly after the sound of the first bell, picking up a first-round TKO win in just his second appearance since 2016. However, most fans dismissed the fight as a tune-up fight.
Some fans went as far as to claim that McGregor has not been the same ever since he wandered into the squared circle to lock horns with Floyd Mayweather back in August 2017 and suffered a standing TKO in round ten.
Fans further called upon McGregor to consider parting ways with Kavanagh and SBG Ireland and finding a different team where the head coach is not merely a puppet being controlled by him.
Conor McGregor takes a breather from training as he travels to Ibiza to cool off
In a series of recent posts on social media, Conor McGregor offered fans a sneak peek into his raving birthday party in Ibiza last week. The trip served as a break amidst his return to training.
In the posts, he was seen celebrating the milestone with his family and close friends on the Spanish island. He shared a number of pictures of himself with his partner Dee Devlin, sister Aoife McGregor and more.
"What a birthday ! What a party! What a crew! I love everyone of you, thank you so much"
Conor McGregor has been vying for a return to active contention, having been shackled to the sidelines since he suffered a gruesome injury inside the octagon against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.
By the looks of things, it seems like fans will be treated to his comeback sooner rather than later. However, whether his return will be triumphant is something that only time will tell.