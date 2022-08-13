"You and the other millionaires are just going to have to eat it" - Fans react to Jorge Masvidal protesting tax hike

Fans have slammed UFC welterweight fighter Jorge Masvidal for urging people to protest against the recently introduced Inflation Reduction Act. It aims to reduce inflation in the United States of America via drug pricing, tax reforms, and investment in domestic energy production.

Masvidal recently took to Twitter to stress that it's "super necessary" for Americans to protest against the increase in taxes. He wrote:

"Love me or hate me call your representatives and tell them to vote NO to raise your taxes today #supernecessary."

Jorge Masvidal UFC @GamebredFighter Love me or hate me call your representatives and tell them to vote NO to raise your taxes today #supernecessary Love me or hate me call your representatives and tell them to vote NO to raise your taxes today #supernecessary

The Inflation Reduction Act, however, doesn't directly increase taxes on households with annual incomes below $400,000. This means that the aforementioned tax reform isn't affecting low and middle-income groups as much as it does to people falling within the high-income group category.

Masvidal's tweet seems to have fallen on deaf ears as most fans don't seem to be worried about the increase in taxes and jibed at 'Gamebred' instead, poking fun at the fact that "millionaires" like him will now have to pay more tax. One Twitter user wrote:

"You and the other millionaires are just going to have to eat it."

Girly_Shirley🇺🇸🇮🇱🏳️‍🌈🇺🇦 @BomurfT @GamebredFighter You and the other millionaires are just going to have to eat it. We, the fans, who work paycheck to paycheck, aren’t the ones getting our taxes raised, chippy @GamebredFighter You and the other millionaires are just going to have to eat it. We, the fans, who work paycheck to paycheck, aren’t the ones getting our taxes raised, chippy

Check out some of the reactions to Masvidal's tweet below:

Dustin Bloomfield @Cardfan78 I'm with it! @GamebredFighter Is it sucker punch Friday on raising taxes???I'm with it! @GamebredFighter Is it sucker punch Friday on raising taxes???😆 I'm with it!

SemiTruckDriver 🚛 @Carlos904Duval @GamebredFighter I’m not making over 400000 do I do not care at all . @GamebredFighter I’m not making over 400000 do I do not care at all .

Angelin @angel97917510 @GamebredFighter Dont cry and pay your taxes , more money you make more taxes you pay , @GamebredFighter Dont cry and pay your taxes , more money you make more taxes you pay ,

Encantador de Porros @Porroswhisperer @GamebredFighter No boo boo. My taxes are not going up and Rich people need to pay their fair share. @GamebredFighter No boo boo. My taxes are not going up and Rich people need to pay their fair share.

swanshiesty🦂 @youngboystooth1 @GamebredFighter you make money, you pay taxes shut up @GamebredFighter you make money, you pay taxes shut up

ishmmanueli @FreshJesus @GamebredFighter Maybe your saying this because your rich! @GamebredFighter Maybe your saying this because your rich!

LifeRuiner @LifeRuiner7861 @GamebredFighter You mean tell them not to raise YOUR taxes? Nah. You can afford to pay your taxes. @ColbyCovMMA hasn't taken all your money. Yet. @GamebredFighter You mean tell them not to raise YOUR taxes? Nah. You can afford to pay your taxes. @ColbyCovMMA hasn't taken all your money. Yet.

Naz610 @Naz42610



It ain’t right @GamebredFighter Raising taxes is like sucker punching peopleIt ain’t right @GamebredFighter Raising taxes is like sucker punching people It ain’t right

Jorge Masvidal has three potential opponents in mind for his next fight

Jorge Masvidal has a few potential opponents in mind for his next fight, but the one he's really eyeing is a blockbuster clash against Conor McGregor. A fight-game veteran, Masvidal would like to earn a big paycheck by fighting the Irishman next. Having said that, McGregor's return date is still unknown and it could take some time before that fight comes to fruition.

Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman will fight for the welterweight title at UFC 278 on August 20. The Englishman previously stated that he'd like to defend the title in a grudge match against Masvidal if he manages to dethrone Usman. 'Gamebred' has shown interest in that fight as well.

Another fight he's interested in is against former welterweight title challenger Gilbert Burns. During a recent interaction with MMA Fighting, Jorge Masvidal said:

"The [fight] that makes the most sense is that little b***h Conor [McGregor]... I wouldn’t mind getting a fat paycheck for beating that f***ing midget’s a** up. I don’t know if it’s going to happen. Gilbert [Burns] makes sense, but also Leon [Edwards] has been calling me out left right and centre saying he wants to defend the title against me. Let’s go, I’ll go to England and beat your a** again."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Allan Mathew