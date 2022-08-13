"You and the other millionaires are just going to have to eat it" - Fans react to Jorge Masvidal protesting tax hike

Fans have slammed UFC welterweight fighter Jorge Masvidal for urging people to protest against the recently introduced Inflation Reduction Act. It aims to reduce inflation in the United States of America via drug pricing, tax reforms, and investment in domestic energy production.
Masvidal recently took to Twitter to stress that it's "super necessary" for Americans to protest against the increase in taxes. He wrote:
"Love me or hate me call your representatives and tell them to vote NO to raise your taxes today #supernecessary."
The Inflation Reduction Act, however, doesn't directly increase taxes on households with annual incomes below $400,000. This means that the aforementioned tax reform isn't affecting low and middle-income groups as much as it does to people falling within the high-income group category.
Masvidal's tweet seems to have fallen on deaf ears as most fans don't seem to be worried about the increase in taxes and jibed at 'Gamebred' instead, poking fun at the fact that "millionaires" like him will now have to pay more tax. One Twitter user wrote:
"You and the other millionaires are just going to have to eat it."
Check out some of the reactions to Masvidal's tweet below:
Jorge Masvidal has three potential opponents in mind for his next fight
Jorge Masvidal has a few potential opponents in mind for his next fight, but the one he's really eyeing is a blockbuster clash against Conor McGregor. A fight-game veteran, Masvidal would like to earn a big paycheck by fighting the Irishman next. Having said that, McGregor's return date is still unknown and it could take some time before that fight comes to fruition.
Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman will fight for the welterweight title at UFC 278 on August 20. The Englishman previously stated that he'd like to defend the title in a grudge match against Masvidal if he manages to dethrone Usman. 'Gamebred' has shown interest in that fight as well.
Another fight he's interested in is against former welterweight title challenger Gilbert Burns. During a recent interaction with MMA Fighting, Jorge Masvidal said:
"The [fight] that makes the most sense is that little b***h Conor [McGregor]... I wouldn’t mind getting a fat paycheck for beating that f***ing midget’s a** up. I don’t know if it’s going to happen. Gilbert [Burns] makes sense, but also Leon [Edwards] has been calling me out left right and centre saying he wants to defend the title against me. Let’s go, I’ll go to England and beat your a** again."