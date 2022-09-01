"Who beats Masvidal first? The law or Burns?" - Fans react to Jorge Masvidal's pre-trial hearing being pushed until November

There have been new developments in Jorge Masvidal's ongoing legal case against Colby Covington.

'Gamebred' was scheduled to go on trial in early September for his alleged street attack on long-time rival and archnemesis Colby Covington. However, a pre-trial hearing at Florida's 11th Circuit Court on August 31 resulted in a joint continuance followed by a new pre-trial date of November 17, and a trial date of December 5.

MMA Junkie @MMAJunkie Continuance granted in Jorge Masvidal’s pre-trial hearing, pushing next court date to November mmajunkie.usatoday.com/2022/08/jorge-… Continuance granted in Jorge Masvidal’s pre-trial hearing, pushing next court date to November mmajunkie.usatoday.com/2022/08/jorge-…

Following the announcement of the pre-trial date being pushed back to November, fans reacted hilariously to the news. Many joked about whether the law would beat 'Gamebred' or Gilbert Burns first, referring to Masvidal's rumored fight with 'Durinho' which both fighters seemed to have agreed upon.

A fan wrote on Twitter:

"Who beats masvidal first? The law or burns?"

Some fans also advocated for his imprisonment, claiming that he deserved it for assaulting Colby Covington.

One Twitter user wrote:

"This guy is going to prison whether 1 month, 6 months or a year but he is going to prison."

Peter Smith MMA fan @PeterSm55067600 @MMAJunkie This guy is going to prison whether 1 month, 6 months or a year but he is going to prison. @MMAJunkie This guy is going to prison whether 1 month, 6 months or a year but he is going to prison.

You can check out some of the fan reactions to the announcement of Jorge Masvidal's pre-trial court date being postponed below:

jambandsroasted @jambandsroasted @MMA_mathematics @MMAJunkie He knows that he has a .03% chance of beating Burns he will never take that fight @MMA_mathematics @MMAJunkie He knows that he has a .03% chance of beating Burns he will never take that fight

John @jmcfall97 @MMAJunkie He’ll get a slap on the wrist and a 25k fine @MMAJunkie He’ll get a slap on the wrist and a 25k fine

Gary Freeman @garyfloorguy1 @MMAJunkie He can't fight until the case is over. I don't understand why that's not common sense. Your facing charges for fighting. They won't let you fight? Shocker. BTW conors never coming back and Jake Paul is never fighting a real boxer. There's a great card this weekend in France tho @MMAJunkie He can't fight until the case is over. I don't understand why that's not common sense. Your facing charges for fighting. They won't let you fight? Shocker. BTW conors never coming back and Jake Paul is never fighting a real boxer. There's a great card this weekend in France tho

Cade⭕️ @CadeVee1 @MMAJunkie What a shame won’t see him fight for the rest of the year @MMAJunkie What a shame won’t see him fight for the rest of the year

Xaviant Haze @1751MiningCo @MMAJunkie Chump move sucker punching somebody. This will forever stain any notion of legitimate future fights. Maybe Bareknuckle fighting will accept you though @MMAJunkie Chump move sucker punching somebody. This will forever stain any notion of legitimate future fights. Maybe Bareknuckle fighting will accept you though 💩

Andrew @Romandrew12 @IMTHEWOLFBROTHR @MMAJunkie He needs to be punished, not for the crime but because the best shot he got was after Colby manhandled him and then wasn’t lookin @IMTHEWOLFBROTHR @MMAJunkie He needs to be punished, not for the crime but because the best shot he got was after Colby manhandled him and then wasn’t lookin

th3gentl3man @maxprophetmma @MMAJunkie put him away for the max 15 years. animal @MMAJunkie put him away for the max 15 years. animal

vinyl-head @paddiosf @MMAJunkie Why doesn’t he ask his so called friend little Marco Rubio to get him off the hook since George is all political. @MMAJunkie Why doesn’t he ask his so called friend little Marco Rubio to get him off the hook since George is all political.

Jorge Masvidal responds to Leon Edwards' coach disregarding him as a possible next opponent for the Brit

Masvidal and Edwards have been feuding since their infamous backstage brawl at UFC London in 2019, during which the two got into a fight. Despite the fact that the two have actively engaged in trash-talking against each other, the interaction has never escalated into an octagon fight between them.

With Leon Edwards now the newly crowned weltweight champion, 'Gamebred' appears to be interested in a bout in the octagon, having recently called out the division champion.

Team Edwards, on the other hand, does not appear to be particularly interested in facing the Miami native. ' Rocky's coach, Dave Lovell, responded to Masvidal's call-up by telling him to "stand at the back of the line."

Responding to the coach, the welterweight contender took to his Twitter handle and wrote:

"I don’t disrespect my elders so God bless you sir and hope you give your boy the best advice possible. The funny part is, if your boy loses to Usman, you and him will be begging again. Good luck, I’m rooting for you guys."

Check out Jorge Masvidal's response to Dave Lovell below:

Jorge Masvidal UFC @GamebredFighter bjpenndotcom @bjpenndotcom #UFC278 #MMA



bjpenn.com/mma-news/ufc/l… Leon Edwards’ coach Dave Lovell responds to Jorge Masvidal’s call for a title shot Leon Edwards’ coach Dave Lovell responds to Jorge Masvidal’s call for a title shot 😅 #UFC278 #MMAbjpenn.com/mma-news/ufc/l… I don’t disrespect my elders so God bless you sir and hope you give your boy the best advice possible. The funny part is if your boy loses to Usman you and him will be begging again. Good luck I’m rooting for you guys twitter.com/bjpenndotcom/s… I don’t disrespect my elders so God bless you sir and hope you give your boy the best advice possible. The funny part is if your boy loses to Usman you and him will be begging again. Good luck I’m rooting for you guys twitter.com/bjpenndotcom/s…

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by micah.curtis85