"Who beats Masvidal first? The law or Burns?" - Fans react to Jorge Masvidal's pre-trial hearing being pushed until November

There have been new developments in Jorge Masvidal's ongoing legal case against Colby Covington.
'Gamebred' was scheduled to go on trial in early September for his alleged street attack on long-time rival and archnemesis Colby Covington. However, a pre-trial hearing at Florida's 11th Circuit Court on August 31 resulted in a joint continuance followed by a new pre-trial date of November 17, and a trial date of December 5.
Following the announcement of the pre-trial date being pushed back to November, fans reacted hilariously to the news. Many joked about whether the law would beat 'Gamebred' or Gilbert Burns first, referring to Masvidal's rumored fight with 'Durinho' which both fighters seemed to have agreed upon.
A fan wrote on Twitter:
"Who beats masvidal first? The law or burns?"
Some fans also advocated for his imprisonment, claiming that he deserved it for assaulting Colby Covington.
One Twitter user wrote:
"This guy is going to prison whether 1 month, 6 months or a year but he is going to prison."
You can check out some of the fan reactions to the announcement of Jorge Masvidal's pre-trial court date being postponed below:
Jorge Masvidal responds to Leon Edwards' coach disregarding him as a possible next opponent for the Brit
Masvidal and Edwards have been feuding since their infamous backstage brawl at UFC London in 2019, during which the two got into a fight. Despite the fact that the two have actively engaged in trash-talking against each other, the interaction has never escalated into an octagon fight between them.
With Leon Edwards now the newly crowned weltweight champion, 'Gamebred' appears to be interested in a bout in the octagon, having recently called out the division champion.
Team Edwards, on the other hand, does not appear to be particularly interested in facing the Miami native. ' Rocky's coach, Dave Lovell, responded to Masvidal's call-up by telling him to "stand at the back of the line."
Responding to the coach, the welterweight contender took to his Twitter handle and wrote:
"I don’t disrespect my elders so God bless you sir and hope you give your boy the best advice possible. The funny part is, if your boy loses to Usman, you and him will be begging again. Good luck, I’m rooting for you guys."
Check out Jorge Masvidal's response to Dave Lovell below: