"Way too harsh" - Fans react to Kamaru Usman falling 3 spots on P4P list to No.4 following loss to Leon Edwards

Kamaru Usman has made a steep drop of three spots in the UFC's pound-for-pound rankings following his title loss to Leon Edwards at UFC 278. After dominating Edwards for the most part, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' fell prey to a beautifully timed left head kick that knocked him out cold.

The former P4P king now stands at number four on the list, behind Alexander Volkanovski, Israel Adesanya, and Charles Oliveira. Meanwhile, Edwards, who has not been featured on the list previously, was awarded the sixth spot.

Aaron Bronsteter @aaronbronsteter Alexander Volkanovski is the new #1 pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC based on the updated rankings.



While fans had expected Volkanovski to replace Usman as the P4P king, they were shocked to see 'The Nigerian Nightmare' drop to the fourth spot. @CptFluffy25 wrote on Twitter:

"Holy shit that’s a massive drop I was NOT expecting. Like I thought #2 but god damn. He should def be above oliveria that’s honestly way too harsh."

Some even believe that Usman should have retained the number one spot despite losing to Edwards.

Meaning of p4p get changed so much but imo at the end of the day it’s skill level regardless of weight class. And Usman is still the same fighter he was when he was p4p king during his last fight and now, if not better.

Others believe that Volkanovski has had a legitimate claim for the number one position for a long time.

Leon Edwards never considered Kamaru Usman the P4P king

Leon Edwards dropped a unanimous decision against Kamaru Usman in their first meeting back in 2015. Despite being unbeaten since, 'Rocky' was a massive underdog going into his rematch against Usman at UFC 278.

While Edwards racked up a nine-fight win streak since his first meeting with Usman, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' went on to win welterweight gold. Usman's dominant reign atop the 170lbs division also saw him rise to the top of the UFC's P4P rankings.

However, Edwards never saw Usman as the P4P number one. While 'Rocky' acknowledged Usman as an improved fighter, he didn't consider the former champion worthy of the title of P4P king. The 30-year-old said at the UFC 278 media day, ahead of his title fight against Usman:

“All this pound-for-pound talk, I don’t see it. I don’t see it in his fights, I don’t see it in his techniques. He’s a very good fighter, he has improved. I’m not going to into this flight blind thinking he’s another wrestler, but I just don’t see it.”

Watch Edwards' appearance at the UFC 278 media day below:

