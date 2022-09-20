"Pretending that the Leon loss wasn’t the biggest L in his life" - Fans react to Kamaru Usman and Odell Beckham Jr. hanging out at New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

At UFC 278, Kamaru Usman was expected to retain his title for the sixth time against Leon Edwards. The former welterweight champ was also leading on the scorecards by a considerable margin.

To everyone's utter surprise, 'Rocky' managed to land an impressive head kick to knock out 'The Nigerian Nightmare' with just under a minute left in the final round. MMA fans worldwide were in shock at the sudden turn of events.

Despite the defeat, the champion remained composed, assuring his fans that he will recover from this setback and return with a vengeance.

KAMARU USMAN @USMAN84kg 🏿 🤴🏿 Champs f$ck up sometimes… but we bounce back and come with vengeance!!🤴🏿 #NGHTMR Champs f$ck up sometimes… but we bounce back and come with vengeance!! 👊🏿🌍🤴🏿 #NGHTMR

After his devastating loss to Edwards last month, the Nigerian was recently spotted hanging out with American footballer Odell Beckham Jr. at the New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers match.

Fans were quick to jump in and react to the former champ's presence at the football game.

MacMally 🍀 @MacMallyMMA wtf is Kamaru Usman doing with OBJ at the Bucs game. wtf is Kamaru Usman doing with OBJ at the Bucs game. 😂 https://t.co/jOR28SlR7M

Many praised the fighter for remaining calm in the face of defeat and respecting the opponent. Complimenting Usman for his sportsmanship, one fan wrote:

"MMA fans really find it hard to accept how Usman isn't moping and calling out Leon Edwards a fraud like their faves who lose and start trying to discredit the other person. Let's all just enjoy the sport. 🍷"

Afrikan|Chef_™ @AfrikanChefZA



Let's all just enjoy the sport. @MacMallyMMA MMA fans really find it hard to accept how Usman isn't moping and calling out Leon Edwards a fraud like their faves who lose and start trying to discredit the other person.Let's all just enjoy the sport. @MacMallyMMA MMA fans really find it hard to accept how Usman isn't moping and calling out Leon Edwards a fraud like their faves who lose and start trying to discredit the other person. Let's all just enjoy the sport. 🍷

However, another fan sarcastically claimed that Usman has still not come to terms with the recent loss.

"Pretending that the Leon loss wasn’t the biggest L in his life Usman doing the most to make it like he doesn’t care. So corny"

Spider-Bro 🕷 @Spid3rBr0



Usman doing the most to make it like he doesn’t care. So corny @MacMallyMMA Pretending that the Leon loss wasn’t the biggest L in his lifeUsman doing the most to make it like he doesn’t care. So corny @MacMallyMMA Pretending that the Leon loss wasn’t the biggest L in his life Usman doing the most to make it like he doesn’t care. So corny

Check out more fan reactions below:

MacMally 🍀 @MacMallyMMA



My brothers in christ, nothing at all, but why is he with OBJ looking baked out of his mind. "wHaTs wrOnG WiTh hiM waTcHiNg a foOtBaLL gaMe?"My brothers in christ, nothing at all, but why is he with OBJ looking baked out of his mind. "wHaTs wrOnG WiTh hiM waTcHiNg a foOtBaLL gaMe?" My brothers in christ, nothing at all, but why is he with OBJ looking baked out of his mind. 😂

Mike @tacoEata @MacMallyMMA Usman crying on the inside bro putting on a front @MacMallyMMA Usman crying on the inside bro putting on a front

Jon Thunder @jonthunder808 @MacMallyMMA That’s actually Maru Usman. Leon knocked the “Ka” out of his name last fight🤣 @MacMallyMMA That’s actually Maru Usman. Leon knocked the “Ka” out of his name last fight🤣

Chunkynuggs @nuggstrading @MacMallyMMA Who cares career is done, if a 3rd Leon fight he loses, if he fight khamzat his career is done @MacMallyMMA Who cares career is done, if a 3rd Leon fight he loses, if he fight khamzat his career is done

JustADude @BeardsAndInk



That SB ring is hard to match though. He probably should have eased his way into the water, but in typical Usman fashion, he took a deep dive but his drip ain't doin' it in comparison. @MacMallyMMA Obvs getting lessons on how to POP when you get that crowd-scan photo-op.🤭That SB ring is hard to match though. He probably should have eased his way into the water, but in typical Usman fashion, he took a deep dive but his drip ain't doin' it in comparison. @MacMallyMMA Obvs getting lessons on how to POP when you get that crowd-scan photo-op.🤭That SB ring is hard to match though. He probably should have eased his way into the water, but in typical Usman fashion, he took a deep dive but his drip ain't doin' it in comparison.😂

MacMally 🍀 @MacMallyMMA @AfrikanChefZA i like usman and am glad he's living life, it was just random that hes with OBJ lol. @AfrikanChefZA i like usman and am glad he's living life, it was just random that hes with OBJ lol.

Trev @giveaprogabone @MacMallyMMA I love it. The dude had an amazing run. I hope he is having the time of his life. @MacMallyMMA I love it. The dude had an amazing run. I hope he is having the time of his life.

kamikazi @mkvzi @MacMallyMMA Living his best life you hater @MacMallyMMA Living his best life you hater

Georges St. Pierre gives his opinion on Kamaru Usman's loss to Leon Edwards

Georges St-Pierre is of the view that Kamaru Usman deserves a rematch with 'Rocky' and expressed his eagerness to see Usman get revenge against Edwards. St-Pierre also stated that he would like to see Khamzat Chimaev fight the winner of the rematch:

"Well, as a fan I'd like to see Kamaru Usman get a revenge because if someone deserves it, it's him. And maybe perhaps Chimaev have a shot against the winner of this fight."

Many fans have compared Kamaru Usman's recent loss against Edwards to Georges St-Pierre's devastating first-round KO loss against Matt Serra. However, 'GSP' exacted revenge next year when he defeated Serra with a second-round TKO at UFC 83.

When asked about his advice for 'The Nigerian Nightmare', St-Pierre had this to say:

"I know it's a hard time for him, because when you lose, you know, it's not a pleasant experience. But he has an opportunity to take that and turn it around to a 180 degree. And I think if he is successful it will help his legacy... Everybody makes mistakes and I'm not saying that to diminish Leon Edwards... What I am saying is Usman can learn from that experience and come back better next time."

You can check out 'GSP's full interview with The Schmo below:

