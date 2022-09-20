"Pretending that the Leon loss wasn’t the biggest L in his life" - Fans react to Kamaru Usman and Odell Beckham Jr. hanging out at New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

At UFC 278, Kamaru Usman was expected to retain his title for the sixth time against Leon Edwards. The former welterweight champ was also leading on the scorecards by a considerable margin.
To everyone's utter surprise, 'Rocky' managed to land an impressive head kick to knock out 'The Nigerian Nightmare' with just under a minute left in the final round. MMA fans worldwide were in shock at the sudden turn of events.
Despite the defeat, the champion remained composed, assuring his fans that he will recover from this setback and return with a vengeance.
After his devastating loss to Edwards last month, the Nigerian was recently spotted hanging out with American footballer Odell Beckham Jr. at the New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers match.
Fans were quick to jump in and react to the former champ's presence at the football game.
Many praised the fighter for remaining calm in the face of defeat and respecting the opponent. Complimenting Usman for his sportsmanship, one fan wrote:
"MMA fans really find it hard to accept how Usman isn't moping and calling out Leon Edwards a fraud like their faves who lose and start trying to discredit the other person. Let's all just enjoy the sport. 🍷"
However, another fan sarcastically claimed that Usman has still not come to terms with the recent loss.
"Pretending that the Leon loss wasn’t the biggest L in his life Usman doing the most to make it like he doesn’t care. So corny"
Check out more fan reactions below:
Georges St. Pierre gives his opinion on Kamaru Usman's loss to Leon Edwards
Georges St-Pierre is of the view that Kamaru Usman deserves a rematch with 'Rocky' and expressed his eagerness to see Usman get revenge against Edwards. St-Pierre also stated that he would like to see Khamzat Chimaev fight the winner of the rematch:
"Well, as a fan I'd like to see Kamaru Usman get a revenge because if someone deserves it, it's him. And maybe perhaps Chimaev have a shot against the winner of this fight."
Many fans have compared Kamaru Usman's recent loss against Edwards to Georges St-Pierre's devastating first-round KO loss against Matt Serra. However, 'GSP' exacted revenge next year when he defeated Serra with a second-round TKO at UFC 83.
When asked about his advice for 'The Nigerian Nightmare', St-Pierre had this to say:
"I know it's a hard time for him, because when you lose, you know, it's not a pleasant experience. But he has an opportunity to take that and turn it around to a 180 degree. And I think if he is successful it will help his legacy... Everybody makes mistakes and I'm not saying that to diminish Leon Edwards... What I am saying is Usman can learn from that experience and come back better next time."
You can check out 'GSP's full interview with The Schmo below: