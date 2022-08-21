"Practicing his celebration after KO'ing Leon" - Fans react to Kamaru Usman rocking a smooth moonwalk ahead of UFC 278

Kamaru Usman is set to headline UFC 278 by putting his welterweight championship on the line against Leon Edwards. It will be Usman's sixth consecutive title defense and he will look to extend his unbeaten record against 'Rocky.'

Ahead of his rematch against Edwards, Usman had a light moment during his media duties. In a video uploaded by @ChapoMcGregor_ on Twitter, the welterweight champion is seen moonwalking.

Check out the video here:

Fans were impressed by his silky moonwalk and reacted to the tweet. One fan, @keefybowlz, backed him to win the main event in UFC 278:

"Practicing his celebration after KO'ing Leon"

'The Nigerian Nightmare' is currently on a 15-fight unbeaten streak, the longest in the division's history, and winning has become somewhat routine for him. So it is no surprise that fans expect him to add to the same streak against 'Rocky.'

Other fans remarked on his impeccable dancing form. One said:

"can we speak on how he did that barefoot bro can MOONWALK FR [for real]"

Some even poked fun and jestingly said:

It's noteworthy that Michael Jackson invented and popularized the 'moonwalk.'

Inevitably, pioneer Michael Jackson was also brought up by fans.

One fan was just surprised to see Usman loosening up at all:

Kamaru Usman wants to reinforce his 'GOAT' status

Kamaru Usman is on the brink of greatness as his dominance in the welterweight division is unprecedented.

Someone who comes close to Usman legacy-wise for the title of greatest welterweight is Georges St-Pierre, indicating just how high Usman has risen in the GOAT [greatest of all time] conversation.

The welterweight champion ominously said that Leon would not beat him on Saturday night. In an interview with Daniel Cormier, Usman said:

"We know what happened to the last two [Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington] who said that. He's [Masvidal] still sleeping somewhere in Miami. You know, I try not to even pay attention to what these guys say. But I have said it before, 'Anything you say can and will be used against you inside the octagon,' because I am the judge, the juror and the executioner."

He seemed to reference his last two opponents, Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal. Both those fights were prefaced by tense exchanges and trash talking that included undermining Usman's achievements.

For Kamaru Usman, that is motivation enough to get to work inside the octagon. He intends to replicate his performances from his last two fights against Leon Edwards as well.

Catch his full interview with Daniel Cormier here:

