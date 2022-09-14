"Wrestle with him... You guys should fight" - Fans react after Khabib Nurmagomedov catches up with Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Adama Traore

Khabib Nurmagomedov is a well-known football fan who supports Real Madrid, having struck up a friendship with Cristiano Ronaldo a few years ago.

It now seems that Nurmagomedov may have made a new friend in football. He recently posted a photo on his Instagram page with Adama Traore of Wolverhampton Wanderers, a current Premier League team.

Traore is known for his impressive physique, and 'The Eagle' even hinted at this with the caption of his post.

"Guess which one of us is a football player?"

Fans were on hand to share their thoughts and feelings about Nurmagomedov's surprising interaction.

Some fans called for Nurmagomedov to wrestle with Traore, whilst others highlighted the fact that 'The Eagle' was taking a photo with a former Barcelona player, something Nurmagomedov seemingly said he wouldn't do.

Fan reactions to Khabib Nurmagomedov's post

Khabib Nurmagomedov speaks about Khamzat Chimaev's weight miss

Khabib Nurmagomedov was heard speaking about Khamzat Chimaev's antics and weigh-in scandal at a recent event hosted by Human Appeal.

Nurmagomedov referred specifically to the people that Chimaev currently surrounds himself with. He said that a lack of people who practice the Islamic faith in his camp may be cause for concern.

'The Eagle' said the following:

"If you muslim you need good people around you, like good muslim people who can say, 'Hey don't do this.' Like now I was watching Khamzat Chimaev weigh-in, and I was following what was happening with his weight and I look at his team, no muslims around him. This is very bad because if you muslim, you need good people, strong people to tell you, 'Hey don't do this.'"

Watch the video below:

Khabib Nurmagomedov, though, also missed weight in the UFC. However, 'The Eagle' did not miss by 7.5lbs as he landed in hospital during one instance of a botched weight cut.

In addition, while 'Borz' was guilty of causing altercations last week, Khabib has also been guilty of that in the past. The events that took place directly after the Nurmagomedov vs. McGregor fight show that 'The Eagle' has also incited violence before.

