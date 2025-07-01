Fans react to Khamzat Chimaev landing in USA ahead of Dricus du Plessis fight at UFC 319: "Sean Strickland crashout will be legendary"

Khamzat Chimaev has seemingly arrived in the United States, putting an end to recent speculation about his travel status. The UFC middleweight contender posted a photo from Los Angeles International Airport, perhaps standing at U.S. Customs beneath an American flag.

Chimaev has previously addressed rumors that he was banned from entering the U.S., citing visa delays and health issues as past reasons for his absence. With this photo, he confirms his return to American soil just weeks before he faces Dricus du Plessis for the middleweight belt.

Check out Khamzat Chimaev's X post below:

Expand Tweet

Several fans took to X to react to Chimaev's post, writing:

"Sean Strickland crashout will be legendary."

"[Donald] Trump got the word in."

"Looks like that’s the first step in getting to the fight for [Dricus du Plessis]."

"@danawhite @dricusduplessis the wolf has arrived. Mr. Dricus, your days as champion are numbered, and your time is coming. August 19, it will be and new."

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react to Khamzat Chimaev arriving in the United States ahead of UFC 319. [Screenshots courtesy: @KChimaev on X]

Chimaev is set to headline UFC 319 against UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis on August 16 in Chicago. Du Plessis has looked sharp in recent defenses against Sean Strickland and Israel Adesanya, while Chimaev is coming off a first-round submission win over Robert Whittaker at UFC 308. Despite long stretches of inactivity, Chimaev remains undefeated in the UFC and has finished six of his eight wins.

When Robert Whittaker offered an honest assessment of Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev

Robert Whittaker has faced both Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev, and he knows firsthand what makes each man dangerous. Whittaker was stopped by du Plessis in 2023 and submitted by Chimaev at UFC 308 in 2024.

Now preparing for a comeback fight against Reinier de Ridder in Abu Dhabi, Whittaker shared his thoughts on the UFC 319 title bout. He sees Chimaev’s early takedowns as a real threat but warns that du Plessis can outlast and overwhelm if the fight goes long. Speaking on the MMA Arcade podcast, Whittaker said:

"How do you stop Chimaev's takedowns? I don't think Dricus will stop Chimaev's takedowns. Trust me, it kept me up at night. There's a way, but it's tricky. Once Khamzat gets his hands on you, once you back up on that fence, he's gonna stay there on you."

He added:

"I believe he will get Dricus down, he'll control him for a round, but if he can't put him away, what does he look like coming up in round 2, round 3? Dricus has got a gas tank. If you don't put him away, he'll keep fighting. He'll keep coming at you with his bombs and punches and his kicks."

Check out Robert Whittaker's comments below:

Expand Tweet

