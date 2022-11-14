Before he steps into the ONE circle for one of the biggest fights of his career, relive the victorious moment when Kiamrian Abbasov won his first fight in ONE Championship.

It was more than four years ago, and a 19-4 Abbasov fought Agilan Thani in the latter’s home country of Malaysia. The pressure was on as the bout took the main event spot in the country’s capital of Kuala Lumpur. The pressure obviously didn’t get to the Kyrgyzstani welterweight, who produced this finish celebrated by Kyrgyz fans in the comments:

Kiamrian Abbasov immediately used a palm-to-palm grip (also called a gable grip) on the choke, making it more difficult for Thani to reach back and defend the choke. The tap came quickly from the Malaysian.

Abbasov went 3-1 in ONE Championship after this fight, including a five-round decision win over Zebaztian Kadestam that earned him the ONE welterweight world title in 2019. Now defending his belt for the second time, he’ll fight current lightweight champion Christian Lee on November 18 at ONE on Prime Video 4 in Singapore.

Abbasov is earning his respect in ONE Championship, as this is the second active champion he’s fought in a row. While he’ll likely have a size advantage against Lee, Lee’s BJJ black belt could make it more difficult to pull off a submission like in the above video.

Kiamrian Abbasov believes unpredictable fight with Lee is “all about character”

Predictions of the upcoming Abbasov vs. Lee have fans and analysts divided, and Kiamrian Abbasov agrees that the fight may come down to the intangibles.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Abbasov gave his thoughts on the fight and how he sees it going:

“Everybody has a chance. This is going to be the type of a fight where you cannot predict anything and you definitely cannot underestimate your opponent. It is all about character, willpower, and determination. We will see if he can show it in the cage. I am ready.”

The high level of talent and well-rounded skill set between the two athletes makes a long, grueling title fight more likely to happen on November 18. If Abbasov can successfully defend his world title against Christian Lee, it will be the third defense of his belt and will likely pave the way for a fight between the winner of the Roberto Soldic and Murad Ramazanov fight next month.

Christian Lee is following in the footsteps of his sister Angela Lee, who attempted to win the belt a weight class above her last September. She was unsuccessful against Xiong Jing Nan, and now Christian will attempt to propel their family to a two-weight world championship.

Against Kiamrian Abbasov, Lee will face an older, bigger, and more experienced foe to achieve that dream. Watch the two world champions clash live on US Primetime on Prime Video, which you can watch for free with an Amazon subscription.

