"She backed him up against the wall more than CM Punk" - Fans react to Mickey Gall getting twerked on during interview in NYC street

UFC welterweight contender Mickey Gall recently got twerked on during an interview with The Schmo on the streets of New York City. Gall's interview was interrupted by a woman who walked up to The Schmo saying:

"I love you. You're super famous and I'm excited to be here, thank God."

When The Schmo asked her to send a message to Gall's fans, the woman told the UFC fighter:

"Hi Mickey, I'm excited to be here, thank you."

Right as she was walking away, a woman from behind the camera suggested that she "shake her a**", to which she complied and twerked just inches away from Gall, who later wished the ladies a good night as they parted ways.

Gall getting twerked on in the street has invited a variety of reactions from fans on social media. Renowned English DJ, Duke Dumont, joked about the situation while also taking a dig at the most notable opponent of Gall's career, CM Punk.

Gall foiled the WWE superstar's UFC debut with a dominant first-round submission win. According to Dumont, the women twerking on Gall backed him up more than Punk did. The DJ wrote:

"She backed him up against the wall more than CM Punk"

While many found it to be a gem of a clip, others were shocked at the sheer brazenness of the situation.

Comments via @theschmo312 on Instagram

Mickey Gall has gone up and down in his once seemingly promising career

Mickey Gall finished Mike Jackson in less than a minute in his UFC debut in 2016. Gall had only two professional outings under his belt when he asked Dana White for an opportunity to welcome CM Punk.

Gall's first-round win over Punk immediately put the spotlight on the New Jersey native, setting him up for a clash against fellow star-prospect Sage Northcut. Gall scored yet another rear-naked-choke submission win, making it his fourth win in as many outings.

However, the RNC specialist's hype train was then derailed by a hard fought decision loss to Randy Brown. While Gall bounced back from his first professional loss with another RNC submission win over George Sullivan, the New Jersey native never saw the success he once promised. The 30-year-old has since failed to record back-to-back victories and is currently on a two-fight skid, holding a 7-5 record.

